Lindsey Graham Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Racist’ Following Tweets About Iran

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lashed out at former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Sunday, calling the football player turned activist “racist” for his criticisms against US military attacks on Iran.

Over the weekend, following the killing of Iran’s top general Qassim Suleimani, Kaepernick took to Twitter to sharply blast American militarism and “American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people.”

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” he tweeted.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

It didn’t take long for those tweets to garner attention, and outrage, particularly from conservatives, including, as stated before, Graham.

“It’s un-American,” Graham claimed. “He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem. It’s the Iranians and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is.”

“He’s a loser on and off the field,” the senator added. “He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region. He has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran used in Iraq.”

Other conservatives took to Twitter to slam Kaepernick for his tweets.

You’re welcome to move to Iran. Maybe you can get a job over there? Oh but P.S. you should see what they do to protesters over there….yikes.



Bye! https://t.co/CBxsClcxbT — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 5, 2020

Hey, moron. Iran is killing black and brown people. America is defending them. You’re nothing but trash. https://t.co/CNoxehk16r — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 5, 2020

Hey man. I know you’re in mourning but I thought you should know that Iran’s former name is “Persia”. Remember that empire of ‘brown bodies’ that invaded, slaughtered, and imperialized for about 900 years?

Ya.

That was them. https://t.co/XF3HaYyyed — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 5, 2020

Wonder what Kaepernick has to say about slavery that has existed and STILL EXISTS TODAY largely in the “non-white world”? What about the terrorism, the abuse of women, the killing religious minorities, the murdering of gay people etc perpetrated by these regimes? America’s fault? — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 4, 2020

Colin Kaepernick: opposes America, defends terrorists https://t.co/Qz31shUpNf — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 4, 2020

Share :