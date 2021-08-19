Bomb Threat Reported Near Library of Congress; Suspect Surrenders

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 19: A pickup truck sits outside the Library of Congress, directly across from the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill August 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. A man, now identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, drove a pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library this morning telling police officers that he had a bomb. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

North Carolina man Floyd Ray Roseberry has been identified as the suspect behind an active bomb threat on Thursday near the Library of Congress, across the street from the U.S. Capitol.

Roseberry filmed himself on Facebook Live from a truck stating he had a bomb in his hands, threatening that if he were shot, the alleged bomb would detonate two city blocks. From the social media app’s live video streaming service, Roseberry ranted against the War in Afghanistan, immigrants, Joe Biden and other Democrats, which Heavy captured before Facebook took his page down.

“This revolution is on,” Roseberry said. “It’s here. It’s today.”

“They keep allowing these illegal Mexicans in here,” he said in one live video. “All these illegal immigrants from Afghanistan. You don’t have free health care for us. You’re f***ing giving it to them. Joe Biden, the South is fed up.”

He also said there were four more people like him around D.C., but he was chosen to do the dirty work of announcing the bombing plan to the public. The aim, he said, was to convince Joe Biden to step down from the presidency.

In one moment of cognitive dissonance (of many), the suspect claimed he wasn’t there to hurt anyone, unlike Democrats, while he continued to hold the alleged bomb in his lap.

Government buildings and businesses nearby were evacuated during the ordeal. After about five hours of negotiations, Roseberry crawled out of the truck he was occupying and was taken into custody, a ABC13 reports.