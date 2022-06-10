LeBron James Family Foundation To Open New Multimillion-Dollar Medical Center In Ohio

NBA superstar LeBron James continues to give back to his hometown community in Akron, Ohio.

On Tuesday, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans to open the I Promise HealthQuarters, a multimillion-dollar facility that will provide medical, optometry and mental health services, physical and recreational activities, and an on-site pharmacy and laboratory.

Set to open in 2023, the medical facility will be located within walking distance of other I Promise institutions, such as the I Promise School and the I Promise Village. The medical center is partnering with local health providers AxessPointe, Coleman Health Services and Peg’s Foundation to bring affordable health and wellness services to local residents.

“I Promise HealthQuarters represents the latest innovation in the LeBron James Family Foundation’s work to redefine what family looks like while providing a new model for community building,” the foundation wrote in a statement.

With the new medical center, James will be following a similar path of fellow NBA champion and legend Michael Jordan, who donated $10 million to open new medical facilities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina last year.

Earlier this year, James also announced plans to start an educational program, in partnership with Crypto.com, that will allow Akron residents to learn about the opportunities available through cryptocurrency.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, told CBS News.

“Access to affordable healthcare has always been a critical need for our families—and further heightened by the pandemic—so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof,” she continued. “Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”