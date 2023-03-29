Lavender Is Spring’s It Color

Getty Images

Have you noticed how lavender is taking over? First, it was lavender-scented lotions or candles; then, it made its way to our food and drinks, with lavender flavor added to our daily coffee and lavender-flavored ice cream. Then our home decor started getting some lavender touches — a throw pillow here, a sheer drapes there. Now, it’s full-on making its way into our closets. Announced by WSGN, “Digital Lavender” is the color of the year 2023 saying, “Purple will return as a key color for 2023, representing wellness and digital escapism.”

Last season, we saw the color pop up on the runways at Victoria Beckham, Versace, Sportmax, and Ester Manas. We love escapism just as much as the next person, and lavender also represents stress relief. Notice how the descriptions of lavender always include stress relief? We wonder if wearing lavender could also do that for us.

PARIS, France – SEPTEMBER 30: A model walks the runway during the Victoria Beckham Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 30th, 2022. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Ester Manas Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Here are a few ways to style the healing pastel color below.

Button-down

Don’t be shy to add this color to your everyday outfit rotation. If you’re not much of a pastel kind of person or just don’t wear colors as much, start small with a nice subtle button-down over a pair of jeans like the one below.

Monochrome All Over

If you’re not afraid of color at all and love a monochromatic look, the look below is a great inspiration to try out. A loose-fitting cropped top with matching high-waisted, relaxed, but structured pants is the way to go. Or, if you’re not afraid to show skin, a matching cropped set plus a bag to take the monochromatic trend up a notch makes for a great off-duty self-care look.

Shine It Up

If you’re wanting to have a dressy-but-casual Sunday brunch look, a satin lavender top accompanied by a pair of good-fitting jeans, comfy heels, and a mini bag never could do you wrong.