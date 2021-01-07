Not My Problem: Laughter Is Getting Us Through America America-ing Right Now

When Tamika Mallory told us to “Stand back and stand by” as MAGA supporters terrorized our nation’s capitol yesterday, she confirmed what we already knew: This is not our fight.

I suggest that Black folks stand back and stand by while these white folks throw a tantrum in DC. America needs to face it’s real problem. Don’t go out there. This is NOT our fight. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) January 6, 2021

Interesting is too light a word to describe the ability of armed troopers to storm the Capitol building, vandalizing property as they went, without a slew of rubber bullets, tear gas, batons, tasers, or any of the other tactics used on Black Lives Matter protestors this past spring and summer being deployed. Odd too simplistic to describe the scene of police offers taking pictures with the domestic terrorists we’ve all agreed need to be described as “thugs” as they ambushed the building, smashing windows and even attacking other members of the force. Yesterday went exactly how Black folks knew it would go before we even knew it was happening. It’s how things always go when white privilege, rather than the law, remains king in a country founded on that very principle.

So what do we do about America America-ing in the exact way we’ve been trying to explain to America that it always has? We sit back and let white people fix the mess they created. We use humor to get through a painful moment in history that’s disappointing, but not surprising; unexpected yet completely on brand.

All of Black Twitter tonight, ESPECIALLY Black Women: pic.twitter.com/BDqGSaoQpG — April (@ReignOfApril) January 7, 2021

When Black people protest for our basic human rights, far too many sit back and simply watch, with plenty others telling us that if we just “followed the rules” we wouldn’t be gunned down in the streets, systemically incarcerated, or disproportionately unemployed. So the idea that when we play by the rules stacked against us and still come out on top, it’s simply too much for racists bigots to handle well, it’s, in a word, hilarious. And per usual, Twitter is the place we went to laugh and remind America this is who you’ve always been, girl.

Black Twitter while America embarrasses itself bc we did our voting portion. The rest aint our business. pic.twitter.com/2ISJ1tkVRu — Simply AJ aka January 24th Boi (@Doubleaajay) January 6, 2021

Though there’s absolutely nothing funny about the unnecessary loss of life that occurred yesterday (so far four people have reportedly died), the idea that this behavior is uncharacteristic of our nation is laughable. And while Black people — and Black women in particular — have fixed plenty this election season, this is one time we collectively agreed we’re going to sit this one out and have a hearty laugh at America’s expense. And I, for one, believe our peace of mind is all the better for it. Scroll through to see some of the funniest takes on yesterday’s otherwise tragic unfolding.

"This is chaos" " this is the saddest day in America history" "this is not us"



Black twitter: pic.twitter.com/V2kSaFOlT3 — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 7, 2021

Black Twitter watching the white on white crime go down after they called us thugs all summer: pic.twitter.com/hIjE2n9KXt — tay (@_tayykay) January 7, 2021

America: Today was so divisive. We need to hold together each other's hands.



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/taeBTbGoyy — Kamala's Side Eye (@ItsTiffanieb) January 7, 2021

Nobody:



Absolutely nobody:



Black Twitter : recreated memes wit a touch of petty prefect for the Occasion. 😏😂🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/aKYXVYZHkl — Onlytrendz (@TCouture_) January 7, 2021

“America is better than this.”



Black twitter: pic.twitter.com/Xy7kNdbG7v — ash flores. | la puta ama.✨🤍 (@killingsaray) January 7, 2021

Trumpies vs the cops



Black twitter pic.twitter.com/vCjRUbTmyC — Willie Beamen (@RocsStarLife) January 6, 2021

Black Twitter showing out as usual 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Fuv5SsqIa4 — shylo (@ohshylo) January 7, 2021

yt people: i cannot believe this is happening!



black twitter:

pic.twitter.com/DL6s1emLvL — luna (@coatlicue_11) January 7, 2021