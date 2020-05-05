Women Accuse Writer Lamar ‘Blogxilla’ Valentine Of Sexual Misconduct

Last week, social media erupted when allegations of sexual misconduct hit Christopher ‘Chris Stylezz’ Samuels, the popular host of D’USSE´ Palooza. Several women came forward with harrowing details about how Samuels either tried to force them to perform oral sex or exposed himself to them. Samuels eventually denied the allegations, but a day after that story surfaced, yet another well-known man was also accused of sexual misconduct.

Lamar Valentine, an entertainment writer who goes by the name Blogxilla, was accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women on social media. The first woman to go public with her story was 29-year-old former music journalist Lindsey India. In a series of tweets, Lindsey recounted her time working with Valentine at Global Grind.

Okay. Since my phone is being blown up by you with another manipulative conversation to try and keep me quiet, let's talk about it. @BlogXilla — Lindsey India (@LindseyIndia) April 29, 2020

When I interned for you at @GlobalGrind in 2011-2012, you seemed dope and I was a fan of your previous work. You immediately clung onto my respect and began to groom me, which I 100% fell into. — Lindsey India (@LindseyIndia) April 29, 2020

I was SO happy to work at @GlobalGrind, my dream company at the time, that I tried to adapt to this office "culture" thinking I was too prude or something. Turns out, other interns were just as uncomfortable as I was, and it was disgusting. — Lindsey India (@LindseyIndia) April 29, 2020

Then there were the drunk instances at company parties/outings where you openly told me about your penis size and continuously asked about plans after, and EVEN tried to intimidate boyfriends of mine who came to events. — Lindsey India (@LindseyIndia) April 29, 2020

You constantly made comments about women's body parts, and even bragged in a staff meeting about keeping photos of nudes of women you received through snail mail. You even said multiple times "jokingly" you don't even think your wife has been born yet. I expressed my disgust. — Lindsey India (@LindseyIndia) April 29, 2020

You use your "I know this celebrity," "I've interviewed _______" to dominate and intimidate women, including me, into feeling like they have to give you positive attention. — Lindsey India (@LindseyIndia) April 29, 2020

In an interview with ESSENCE, Lindsey went into further details about her interactions with Valentine.

“After the allegations against Chris Stylez of D’Usse Palooza came forward, it triggered a lot of industry memories for myself, causing me to confide my experiences in others hoping to share it publicly one day. I originally was not ready to share, but one of those people got word to Xilla that I said something about him, leading him to call me multiple times and leave me a voicemail that took no real accountability,” Lindsey stated.

Valentine, in a series of tweets, did admit to his behavior and issued somewhat of an “apology”.

“I called Lindsey to apologize for disrespecting her and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused her,” he tweeted.

“The bottom line is I was wrong and I take full responsibility,” he added.

In the now-deleted tweets, he seemingly blamed his actions on workplace culture, to which Lindsey, in her interview brought up as well, and also stated why she complained about Valentine making her feel uncomfortable, but didn’t mention the sexual harassment.

“I felt maybe I was too prude for the office culture or feared being fired if I accused him of something inappropriate, as he had a high position in the company,” she said.

Lindsey alleged that Valentine often discussed his penis size, and openly discussed female body parts, including her own.

As Lindsey’s tweets gained traction, other women also felt brave enough to share their stories and unsavory interactions with Valentine.

I, too, was sexually harassed by @BlogXilla. The timeline was from April-June 2015. I was in my 3rd year in college when I was looking for an entertainment internship and came across Global Grind. Their email was in error, so I did my research on who I had to contact. — Lucky Lefty (@MoodiesPoint) April 30, 2020

Overwhelmed I was. I should have gone through with it, but I was afraid of being blacklisted from the entertainment industry. Although, @BlogXilla would have made sure of that regardless if I didn’t give him what he wanted. — Greyci Gonzalez (@Greyci23Grace) May 2, 2020

IT’S LONG BUT IT’S MY TRUTH. I KEPT MY HEAD DOWN OUT OF FEAR BUT I’M PROTECTED BY A HIGHER POWER SO HERE IT IS. THE REAL @BLOGXILLA …. pic.twitter.com/BYstNF7OPB — Franceleslia Millien (@FRANCELESLIA) April 29, 2020

After speaking with @LindseyIndia & a few other women, I’ve decided to share my story. I’m embarrassed & ashamed to share this, as I stay far away from drama & don’t speak on what I don’t know. But this hits home so – here is my story about @GlobalGrind ‘s predator BlogXilla pic.twitter.com/ABvj40o1VV — Sidnee Michelle (@SidMich_) April 30, 2020

After turning down more than one sexual advance which I chalked up to…. a unique armpit fettish…. I reached out to @BlogXilla for guidance on how to write pitches and proposals to partner with major brands with my creative work. He shut me down on some https://t.co/dpy97otnIg — the baddie next door. (@THEKayVega) April 29, 2020

In 2012, I had a birthday party on 26th and 11th. Patron shots. I got blitzed. Couldn’t make it to the next destination — TAJ. Blogxilla offered to lead me home, so we got a cab to Brooklyn. He got some food + asked if he could eat it up at my place. I trusted him + let him in… https://t.co/RD7xwHYTLG — 🌴DELLA$IE🌴 (@DellasieXo) April 29, 2020

The above stories are just the tip of the iceberg, there are plenty more, which can be found easily by searching his Twitter user name.

When contacted by ESSENCE, Valentine issued the following statement, “I spent the last few days reflecting on the comments made about me on social media. I took each written word seriously and I want to apologize for conducting myself in a manner that made women uncomfortable, for that I am deeply sorry. Women need to be safe in the workplace and I take full responsibility for my actions and I am working to give everyone the best apology you can give — changed behavior,” he said.

During Valentine’s tenure at Global Grind, which ended on January 15, 2020, Michael Skolnik was the president, and when reached for a comment he stood by the women who’ve come forward.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Lamar ‘Blogxilla’ Valentine and Russell Simmons attend the launch party for “Running Russell Simmons” at Lavo on October 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“I believe all of the allegations recently brought forth by my former colleagues and admire their courage. The stories coming out about Blogxilla’s actions are horrific and my thoughts are with these brave women. I have not worked at the company for 5+ years, and I cannot speak for GlobalGrind, Interactive One or any other leaders of the company while I was there. However, over the past few days, I have thought long and hard about if I could have done more to help foster a safer work environment, and without a doubt, I could have,” Skolnik stated.

What many consider ironic is that Valentine often spoke out against sexual harassment and assault:

Dear people…



STOP DEFENDING BILL COSBY!! STOP TRYING TO JUSTIFY BILL COSBY's ACTIONS.



That man is NOT Cliff HUXTABLE.



Bill was COMBUSTABLE pic.twitter.com/m1ogRmUsvZ — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) March 26, 2019

Charles Barkley has said far more awful things, but then again Black Face was acceptable not that long ago and it's not anymore. STOP JOKING ABOUT HITTING AND HURTING WOMEN. https://t.co/S8wXDOYYB9 — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) November 20, 2019

And he has even tweeted about protecting women:

Protect Black Women. Support Black Women. Defend Black Women. Repeat. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) March 13, 2019

Although Valentine has not been employed with Global Grind since January 15, 2020, a spokesperson from iONE Digital issued a statement saying, “The allegations made against a former employee of Global Grind are concerning and Interactive One, who purchased Global Grind in 2015, takes them very seriously. When our management was alerted to the social media posts late last week, we immediately contracted an independent agency to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, which is ongoing. Interactive One remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all of our employees and have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment or abuse of any kind.”

When it comes to talking about sexual harassment, especially during the #MeToo era, often times when women are subjected to it, they fear retaliation and the use of gaslighting techniques if they speak out about people they deem more powerful than them, and such was the case with Lindsey.

“He (Valentine) never took any serious complaint I had seriously, and would always find a way to twist it into it being my fault, or me being way too sensitive. It led me to work remotely and eventually leave the company just so I didn’t have to even cross his path in the office,” Lindsey explained.

Although ESSENCE did reach out to other women who’ve made allegations against Valentine, so they can also tell their side of the story, at the time of publication, we had not heard back. But Lindsey had words of encouragement for women who have experienced similar harassment, who may be afraid to tell their stories as well.

“I feel as though any woman with an unheard story should listen to their gut instincts right now with what action they want to take for themselves. Even though I have no regrets whatsoever, I originally felt immense pressure and intimidation behind my decision to come forward publicly, and I’d hate for anyone else to feel like they have to say something and put their private pain out there in order for it to end. If and whenever they’re ready though, we’ll all be here with open arms ready to support,” she said.

If you are a victim of sexual harassment or assault or know someone who is, to speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

