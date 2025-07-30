Kamala Harris Says She Will Not Run For Governor Of California In 2026

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 6, 2024 . (Photo by Christiana Botic for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After months of speculation about her political future, former Vice President Kamala Harris made it clear on Wednesday: she’s not running for governor of California.

In a statement, Harris said she gave the decision serious thought but ultimately chose to step back from elected office — at least for now.

“I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home,” Harris said. “But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election.”

Harris emphasized her lifelong commitment to public service and reaffirmed her belief in changing systems from within — work she called “a profound honor” across her years as a prosecutor, California attorney general, U.S. senator and the nation’s first Black and South Asian woman vice president.

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” she said.

While ruling out a gubernatorial run, Harris hinted at a continued role in Democratic politics, saying she plans to help elect Democrats across the country and will share more about her plans “in the months ahead.”

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” Harris said. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people… In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And we, the people, must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”

Harris’ decision comes as California’s Democratic landscape evolves, with several prominent figures expected to seek the governor’s office. Her withdrawal clears the way for other contenders and raises questions about her next role — and how she may continue shaping the party’s future from outside elected office.