Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s ‘Narrow, Self-Serving Vision Of America’: Here Are The Top Takeaways From Her Speech

(Photo by CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a searing critique of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night. Her remarks, delivered during a keynote speech at the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, marked her most extensive public comments since leaving office.

From the stage in San Francisco, Harris pulled no punches.

“They are counting on the notion that if they can make some people afraid, it will have a chilling effect on others,” she said. “But what they have overlooked is that fear is not the only thing that’s contagious. Courage is contagious.”

Throughout the 15-minute speech, Harris described Trump’s leadership not just as “chaotic”, but as part of a long-brewing, intentional effort to reshape the country in ways that threaten basic freedoms.

“What we are, in fact, witnessing is a high-velocity event,” she said. “Where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making. An agenda to slash public education. An agenda to shrink government and then privatize its services. All while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest among us.”

She added: “By the way, an agenda that is not lowering costs. Not making life more affordable. And not what they promised.”

Harris sharply criticized Trump’s economic policies, specifically calling out his tariffs.“Reckless,” she said. “They hurt workers and families, as well as American businesses. As I predicted, [they] are clearly inviting a recession.”

At a moment when concerns are growing about the rule of law and democratic institutions, Harris warned: “That is a crisis that will eventually impact everyone. Because it would mean that the rules that protect our fundamental rights and freedoms … will no longer matter.”

She continued: “It’s an agenda, a narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone else to fend for themselves. All while abandoning allies and retreating from the world.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) greets Emerge President and CEO A’Shanti Gholar before delivering a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala at the Palace Hotel on April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Kamala Harris delivered her first public speech since leaving office in January. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Harris praised several Democratic lawmakers for standing up to the current administration, name-checking Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Bernie Sanders, Jasmine Crockett, Maxwell Frost and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their “moral clarity.”

While Harris didn’t address her own political future — despite growing speculation about a potential gubernatorial bid in California — she ended on a note of realism and resolve.

“Things are probably going to get worse before they get better,” she said. “But we are ready for it.”