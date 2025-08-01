Kamala Harris Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Historic 2024 Presidential Campaign In New Memoir '107 Days'

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 25: US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During the speech, Harris gave details about her economic platform, including ways to support small businesses and making home ownership more attainable, among other policy proposals. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is opening up about her groundbreaking 2024 presidential campaign against Donald Trump in a new memoir, 107 Days, set to be released by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23.

In it, Harris gives a candid, behind-the-scenes look at what she calls “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris said in a video statement announcing the memoir. “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection.”

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.



My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.



107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

This project marks her return to the spotlight after a whirlwind election year that began when former President Joe Biden stepped aside in July 2024. From that moment, Harris quickly emerged as the frontrunner in a fiercely competitive race for the Democratic nomination. She launched her campaign amid a wave of excitement and strong backing from key groups — including Win With Black Women, a national network of Black women leaders across sectors who meet weekly to connect, support each other and strategize solutions.

Harris’ campaign quickly made history on the fundraising front. According to The New York Times, she set a record for the biggest fundraising quarter ever, bringing in $1 billion in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, 2024. In just September alone, her campaign and its affiliated Democratic committees raised $378 million — more than double what Trump and his allies brought in during the same month.

Though she ultimately lost to Trump in his reelection bid, Harris said, “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while. But I remain full of hope. And I remain clear-eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals. Always on behalf of the people.”

As ESSENCE previously reported, the former vice president confirmed this week that she will not run for governor of California, saying she plans to continue fighting in other ways. “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” she wrote in a statement. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people… In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And we, the people, must use our power to fight for freedom,opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

Now, 107 Days appears to be one of those next steps — a sign that Harris is still helping shape the national conversation, even outside of elected office. The memoir will reflect not just on the logistics of her campaign, but on the lessons and emotional weight of those months. “There is so much to be gleaned from these pages — to read the book is to be a fly on the wall as critical decisions were made and key team members tapped,” said Dawn Davis, Senior Vice President and Publisher of 37 Ink, in the press release about the forthcoming book.

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp added, “107 Days captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read.” The book will be released globally in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats — with Harris herself narrating the audiobook.

Known for her long-standing dedication to civil rights, reproductive justice and equity, Harris brings decades of experience as a prosecutor, senator and vice president to this latest reflection.According to the book’s publisher, “Throughout her career, she has always fought for the only client she has ever had — the people.”