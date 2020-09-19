Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

2020 has dealt another blow to America. On Friday, at the age of 87, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. The Supreme Court said in a statement that Ginsburg died “surrounded by her family at their home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.” Ginsburg, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993, served since August 10, 1993.
Over the last several months, Ginsburg was in and out of the hospital due to health complications, but her supporters always rallied behind her. Dubbed the “Notorious R.B.G.,” for her tough demeanor, over the last several years she was diagnosed with cancer four times.
Ginsburg, who was a staunch crusader for women’s rights, was only the second female justice to sit on the nation’s highest court.
Those on social media reacted to her death with sorrow.
The future will be grim and dark without her.