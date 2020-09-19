Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

2020 has dealt another blow to America. On Friday, at the age of 87, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. The Supreme Court said in a statement that Ginsburg died “surrounded by her family at their home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.” Ginsburg, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993, served since August 10, 1993.

Over the last several months, Ginsburg was in and out of the hospital due to health complications, but her supporters always rallied behind her. Dubbed the “Notorious R.B.G.,” for her tough demeanor, over the last several years she was diagnosed with cancer four times.

Ginsburg, who was a staunch crusader for women’s rights, was only the second female justice to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Those on social media reacted to her death with sorrow.

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman’s shoulders however giant they were. I’m so sorry for her family and friends. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 18, 2020

"A system of justice will be the richer for diversity of background & experience.”



On this day in 1993 Ruth Bader Ginsburg took her judicial oath as the 1st Jewish woman & the second woman justice ever appointed to the Supreme Court.



Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. pic.twitter.com/XQhQ7Olgzg — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 10, 2020

The future will be grim and dark without her.