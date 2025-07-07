“I Have a Seat at the Table Now”: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Reflects On Legacy, Service And Staying Grounded At ESSENCE Fest 2025

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson walked onto the Global Black Economic Forum stage at ESSENCE Festival of Culture to a wave of thunderous applause — and rightfully so. Three years ago this week, she made history as the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. And on Saturday, July 5, she stood in front of a crowd of mostly Black women, reflecting on that moment, her journey and what keeps her grounded.

“I like to start these kinds of sessions by reading a little bit from the preface of my book to get us warmed up,” she said, opening with an excerp from her memoir, Lovely One, recounting the historic day she was sworn in.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Alphonso David, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Linsey Davis speak onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The conversation, moderated by ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, spanned everything from Jackson’s deep-rooted faith to the quiet rituals that took place behind the scenes at the Court. When asked about how her upbringing shaped her, Jackson recalled her grandmother taking her to church as a child: “That kind of grounding in who you are and where your help comes from has been very, very helpful for me getting through this current situation.”

Throughout the hour, Jackson offered both heart and clarity on the responsibilities of her role. “I do think that the work that I’m doing is important and that I’m doing it to the best of my ability,” she said.

Later, reflecting on the weight of her position and her commitment to public service, she added, “When I went to my investiture, which is the big formal ceremony where they swear you in, and the big party that you have in celebration of being inducted onto the bench… I said in my speech, ‘I have a seat at the table now, and I’m ready to work.’ And I meant that.”

Her commitment to service and legacy came through in the stories she told — from organizing protests in college to reflecting on the legacy of Constance Baker Motley, the groundbreaking federal judge she admired. “Although I am the first African American woman to sit on the Supreme Court, I’m certainly not the first who could have done this job,” Jackson said.

She spoke candidly about the realities of the legal system, saying, “The legal system really isn’t set up to address problems in the way that you’re talking about.” Instead, she encouraged civic engagement, reminding the audience that democracy depends on the people: “The more that people are engaged with our institutions, I think, the better.”

When asked what gives her hope, her answer was immediate: young people. “That’s one of the reasons why I bring them to the court — because I want them to see how our institutions work.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Ketanji Brown Jackson and Linsey Davis speak onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

And while the job comes with pressure, criticism and even danger, Jackson stays focused on the work. A reminder: Shespent eight years as a federal trial court judge before being elevated to the highest bench. “People are not paying attention. I was always this person on the bench,” she said. “So I’m doing what I can doing the work with this position.”

And when Davis asked what she would say to someone feeling uncertain or doubtful, Jackson shared a story from her freshman year at Harvard. She recalled walking across campus, feeling out of place, when a Black woman passed by and simply said one word: “Persevere.”

“That story has obviously stuck with me because it felt like being given a lifeline,” Jackson said. “So I would tell them, everyone, that that kind of encouragement is something that we should all be giving one another in this very challenging time.”