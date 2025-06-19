Juneteenth 2025: Celebrating Resilience, Joy And Resistance Despite Racial Justice Backlash

Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

“Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and a promise of a brighter morning to come.” When President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021, the moment felt like a turning point. The country was in the midst of a racial reckoning galvanized by George Floyd’s murder and companies across the nation had committed money to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts like Apple’s $100 million pledge to a Racial Equity and Justice initiative and Target’s pledge of $2 billion into Black-owned businesses.

But four years later, that promise has largely faded. Under President Donald Trump, efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs have led to the elimination of well-paying government DEI-focused roles, suppression of Black history initiatives and rollback of progress toward equal opportunity for Black people.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Miss Juneteenth Georgia Nirvana Harrison (in red sash), 16; Royal National Juneteenth Pageant Director Leslie Afriyie Walton (C) of Atlanta and other court members pose for photographs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the Juneteenth People’s Parade on June 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. The first federal holiday to be established in almost 40 years, the Juneteenth National Independence Day marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned that they had been freed two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bowing to conservative pressure, many corporate commitments to DEI have also vanished—Target announced earlier this year that it was ending its program to support Black businesses (which Black people responded to with a bruising boycott)along with Walmart, McDonald’s and others. Educational gains are also on the chopping block with the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to outlaw affirmative action in college admissions.

This doesn’t mean, however, that all is lost.

Juneteenth remains a powerful moment—of reflection of resilience and of resistance. Across the country, Black communities are honoring this Freedom Day not just with celebration but with continued organizing, cultural expression, and calls to action.

One example is the State of the People Power Tour, which has been traveling the country uplifting communities and strategizing an agenda for Black empowerment with civil rights leaders and grassroots activists. On Juneteenth, it will convene a two-day State of the People International Assembly in Baltimore to convert the energy harnessed during the tour into concrete action.

At this critical moment in the nation’s history, Black people are both engaging in joyous celebration of our freedom and affirming our right to freedoms we’re still fighting for. From Galveston to New York City to San Diego, here are just a few of the events honoring Black resilience, joy and power.

Galveston, Texas: The birthplace of Juneteenth has countless exciting and moving events to celebrate the power of the occasion.

The Nia Cultural Center in Galveston will host The Official Juneteenth Return—an homage to Galveston’s historical significance and Ghana’s Year of Return. The celebration will feature dance, music and art. A curated food and cocktail experience will round out the “reflection of 160 years of resilience.” Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

The streets will come alive with the Juneteenth Freedom Day Parade and Picnic kicking off at 3 pm3 pm. The parade will end with a picnic at Wright Cuney Recreation Center & Park, which is free, and all are welcome! Menard Park will be the site of fireworks later that evening at 9:30 pm, find out more here.

Learn more about other events commemorating Juneteenth in Galveston.

Atlanta, Georgia: The South’s Black mecca has no shortage of ways to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth.

The High Museum of Art is taking an artistic approach to Juneteenth celebrations with poetry, art making (including creating your own Juneteenth flag) and live performances from 10 am to 5 pm. The event is free, learn more here.

For a late-night turn up head to the Free AF Juneteenth party at Monday Night Brewing from 7 to 11:30 pm on Thursday. The LGBTQ party is $17.49 and promises “high energy, good people, and a space where you can show up fully and freely.”

For those looking to support Black businesses, local organizers of the Target boycott, led by Pastor Jamal Bryant, are launching the second phase of Bullseye Black Market the weekend of June 21st to 22nd, from 10 am to 7 pm. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s Samson Family Life Center in Stonecrest will host the market.

New York City, NY: There are multiple Juneteenth events taking place in the city that never sleeps.

Start your day early with fun for the whole family at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, where there will be hands-on art projects, mural-making, musical jam sessions, and lessons on how Juneteenth is celebrated in Galveston Island, Texas—the original home of Juneteenth.

Head up to the Shabazz Center in Harlem for a full day of programming featuring educational panels, fireside chats, curated exhibits and live performances honoring Black History. Tickets are $30, and proceeds will support the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center Program. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Round out the evening with the Late Shift at the Guggenheim from 5:30 to 8 pm. This event, which features Rashid Johnson’s A Poem for Deep Thinkers, honors Juneteenth through “poetry, movement and reflection.” there will also be live performances to enjoy and access to the galleries. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

California, the Golden State, is home to some of the nation’s longest-running celebrations, including festive street fairs and block parties. Here are just a small sample:

Kinfolk Fest in San Diego is a “celebration of Black joy” where you’ll find Black-owned vendors, craft cocktails, and food, as well as photo booths, games, and giveaways. Guests with game can even join a Spades tournament (and those without can watch!) The festivities last from 12:30 to 9 pm and tickets are $39.19 on Eventbrite.

San Francisco’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration transforms eight blocks of the historic Fillmore District into a lively carnival featuring carnival rides, pony rides, games, kids’ activities, and plenty for adults to enjoy, including entertainment stages, dance crews, local performers, fashion shows, art installations, and community booths. No block party would be complete without food and there’s plenty to indulge in the Beer & Wine Garden. Check it out from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The event is free, and you can find out more here.

Pomona is home to the Juneteenth Jazz & Arts Festival, now in its 35th year. The lineup includes jazz, R&B, gospel and spoken word performances. There will also be food trucks and vendors for shopping. The festival is free to attend, but donations are welcome. It will take place on June 21st from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Despite the setbacks, Juneteenth still pulses with joy, memory, and power. From music-filled block parties to grassroots organizing, it remains a living reminder that even when progress slows, Black communities continue to rise—and reimagine what freedom truly means.

Because Juneteenth is not just a commemoration—it’s a call to action.