Joy Reid Returns With New Podcast To ‘Challenge, Uplift And Connect’ After MSNBC Exit

Veteran journalist and political analyst Joy Reid is stepping into her next chapter — this time on her terms. The former MSNBC host is launching a new video podcast, “The Joy Reid Show,” on Monday, June 9.

Episodes will be released three times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — via YouTube and major podcast platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reid plans to expand the show to five days a week later this year.

“The Joy Reid Show marks an exciting new chapter in my career. Podcasting has evolved into one of the most respected platforms for storytelling and journalism, and I truly believe I’m stepping into this space at the perfect time,” Reid told the news outlet. “I’m bringing conversations that challenge, uplift and connect, all rooted in my voice and perspective. I’m excited for where it will take us.”

This shift comes just over three months after Reid was fired from MSNBC in a programming overhaul. Her departure, along with that of fellow host Alex Wagner, came as part of a network-wide shake-up spearheaded by new MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler. Reid’s evening show, “The ReidOut,” aired its final episode in February after four seasons. In the closing moments of that last broadcast, Reid told viewers, “We are not going to stop.” She’s kept that promise.

Produced by Reid’s own company, Image Lab Media Group, which she co-founded with her husband, former Discovery Networks editor Jason Reid, “The Joy Reid Show” will be based in Washington, D.C. Mondays and Wednesdays will feature interviews, commentary and political analysis, while Fridays will be dubbed “Freestyle Fridays,” during which Reid will answer questions submitted by listeners and subscribers to her Substack newsletter, which currently boasts over 160,000 followers.

Reid told Variety that this new venture gives her the freedom to be fully herself. “This podcast gives me the space to be all of me — smart, skeptical, curious, joyful and sometimes just plain fired up,” she said. “It’s a platform where I can unpack the headlines, sit with brilliant thinkers, challenge power and also just vibe with the culture. ‘The Joy Reid Show’ is where real conversations happen — without the limits of traditional TV. I’m excited to go deeper, laugh louder and speak more freely than ever before.”

Among the first guests slated to appear are comedian Amber Ruffin, Newark Mayor and 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka, and Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa’s former ambassador to the United States.

For Reid, this isn’t just about broadcasting, it’s about building. Through her media company, she also has plans to explore documentary work. For now, “The Joy Reid Show” marks a return, and a reinvention. As she put it in the show’s trailer, “People want trusted voices, and not just on cable news. I mean, cable is expensive.” Reid is betting on herself and her audience is ready to tune in.