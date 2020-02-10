Joe Biden Calls NH Voter A ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’

Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Joe Biden once again found his foot in his mouth and in the center of a controversy sparked by his use of words, after he called a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” while at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

According to Raw Story, the incident began when Madison Moore, a 21-year-old college student, asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa, which the presidential hopeful himself had called a “gut punch.”

“It’s a good question,” Biden acknowledged, before asking the Mercer University student, “Have you ever been to a caucus?”

Moore signaled that she had, however, apparently, the former vice president didn’t believe her.

“No you haven’t,” he said. “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

Now, why would Biden say something like that to a potential voter? According to campaign press secretary Remi Yamamoto, it was merely a “joke” in reference to a “John Wayne movie.” A joke that Biden has made “plenty of times before.”

Like Olivia notes, it's a joke that was met with…. drumroll… laughter in the room and from the questioner. It's from a John Wayne movie and he's made it plenty of times before. Sorry to ruin the fun twitter! https://t.co/XIbn8wF53W https://t.co/5D0Kk06RGK — Remi Yamamoto (@RemiMYamamoto) February 9, 2020

Still, the quip certainly raised eyebrows, including from Moore.

“Joe Biden has been performing incredibly poorly in this race. His inability to answer a simple question from a nobody college student like me only exacerbates that reality,” Moore told the Washington Post.