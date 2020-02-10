Joe Biden Calls NH Voter A ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’

Joe Biden once again found his foot in his mouth and in the center of a controversy sparked by his use of words, after he called a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” while at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
According to Raw Story, the incident began when Madison Moore, a 21-year-old college student, asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa, which the presidential hopeful himself had called a “gut punch.”
“It’s a good question,” Biden acknowledged, before asking the Mercer University student, “Have you ever been to a caucus?”
Moore signaled that she had, however, apparently, the former vice president didn’t believe her.
“No you haven’t,” he said. “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”
Now, why would Biden say something like that to a potential voter? According to campaign press secretary Remi Yamamoto, it was merely a “joke” in reference to a “John Wayne movie.” A joke that Biden has made “plenty of times before.”
Still, the quip certainly raised eyebrows, including from Moore.
“Joe Biden has been performing incredibly poorly in this race. His inability to answer a simple question from a nobody college student like me only exacerbates that reality,” Moore told the Washington Post.