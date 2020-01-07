Memphis Mother Laid Off Before Christmas Is Facing Eviction

A single mom in Tennessee is trying to figure out the next steps for herself and her 11 children, after she was laid off just days before Christmas, and has struggled to find work.

According to WSBTV, Jessica Sumlin’s story is similar to many residents in the Mid-South are facing, as several companies have announced layoffs ahead of the new year.

“If I had family to go to — like immediate family — I’d go and ask them, but I don’t have any immediate family,” Sumlin told the news station. “It’s just me and my kids.”

Now Sumlin is facing eviction, as her bills keep piling up, and she has had no luck finding a job.

“I’ve been filling out job applications, going places and everything is just piling up,” she said.

Sumlin had worked at Taco Bell for some 12 years, before ultimately resigning due to a high-risk pregnancy.

She found a temporary job in November, but just five days before Christmas she discovered she was laid off, after her badge to enter the gate didn’t work.

“I went to work that day and I didn’t know I was let go,” Sumlin said. “When I had got to the gate, my badge didn’t work, and I was wondering why my badge didn’t work.”

Sumlin believes that her lack of transportation, which made it hard for her to get to her job, was the reason for her being laid off. According to the report, she would spend $20 a day for Uber.

Despite the rough situation, the mother remains hopeful that a door will open somewhere.

“I’m just doing what I can for me and my kids, but right now my bills have overwhelmed me,” she said.



