Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Hospital After A Fall At Howard University

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for MoveOn

Civil rights veteran Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after suffering an injury Monday during a visit to Howard University to address its housing conditions and student protests.

The 80-year-old has since been released and returned with students Tuesday.

As The Washington Post reports, Jackson was entering Blackburn University Center— the site of the protests since they started on October 12— when he fell and hit his head Monday. He was then “taken to Howard University Hospital where he underwent a series of tests, including a CT scan, which came back normal” and kept overnight for observation.

Prior to this week’s visits, Jackson had also spent time over the weekend offering student protestors support. “Better together. Keep hope alive,” he started in a call-response chant. “Never Surrender. Keep Hope Alive”



After over an hour of dialogue with #BlackburnTakeover Protesters at #HowardUniversity, Reverend Jesse Jackson closes with words of encouragement. pic.twitter.com/uNaoYTzwdd — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 30, 2021