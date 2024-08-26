A Night of Magic, Music, And Giving Back: NBA Veteran Jerami Grant’s Dream Gala Raises $100,000 For D.C. Youth

Hour Generation Foundation team – L-R: James Robinson, Medora Frazier, Mary Johnson, Jerami Grant, Beverly Grant-Holston, Sherida Turner, Gail Taylor

On a magical night in Washington D.C., NBA star Jerami Grant brought the city’s social scene to life last Thursday with his inaugural “Hour Generation Foundation Dream Gala.” Held on the rooftop of the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the event was a fusion of high fashion, cultural celebration, and a heartfelt commitment to uplifting D.C. youth. With an ambiance inspired by the glamour of the Met Gala, guests were treated to an enchanting evening where dreams and reality intertwined in the name of philanthropy.

As the sun set over the nation’s capital, 250 guests— a curation of philanthropists, fashion enthusiasts, and cultural influencers—gathered under the stars, their attire inspired by their favorite fictional stories, transforming the night into a real-life storybook. The setting? A stunning storybook forest, conceived by the creative minds at 20ft Bear and Kevin “Unkle Scooty” Hallums, where guests were enveloped in deep jewel tones and fairy-tale elegance from the moment they entered.

Jerami Grant, a hometown hero and founder of the Hour Generation Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees. “Thank you so much for being here; it means a lot to me and my foundation,” Grant shared. His passion for giving back to the community, particularly the underserved, was palpable.

The evening featured an impressive lineup of co-hosts, including rapper and producer IDK, bestselling author Alex Elle, and award-winning young adult fiction author Jason Reynolds, each bringing their unique flair to the gala. IDK didn’t just co-host; he also curated the evening’s music, infusing the night with live jazz performances. DJ Obie also kept the energy high, spinning tracks that carried the celebration well into the night.

One of the evening’s highlights was a live auction, where guests had the opportunity to bid on exclusive items, all while contributing to the foundation’s mission. With a fundraising goal of $100,000, the gala proved to be a resounding success, bringing in the targeted amount to support the foundation’s annual programs and the D.C. Public Library Foundation Teen Council.

For Jerami Grant and the Hour Generation Foundation, the Dream Gala wasn’t just about raising funds; it was about rallying a community of creatives, change-makers, and dreamers around a shared goal: to make a lasting impact in the lives of young people. As Beverly Grant-Holston, the foundation’s Vice President, eloquently put it, “We’re here to fundraise so we can do more, so we can change lives, so we can continue to make a difference.”