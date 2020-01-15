Missing Brooklyn Girl Found Safe
The New York Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl Brooklyn girl who went missing last week has now been found.

According to CNN, Jenna Hospedales, who was seen entering a train station after school on Thursday, Jan. 9 before disappearing, was returned home on Tuesday afternoon in “good condition.” No details have been released on where she was or how she was reunited with her family.

Jenna is finally back home after all the tears, fears and anxiety. My family and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who worked tirelessly in helping to get her back to safety. Thankfully Jenna has an amazing village around her, and even though she temporarily lost sight of it, supporting her. Somewhere along the lines, the ball was dropped with teaching healthy and safe ways of coping with some of the challenges we may face in life. Going forward we will be making some necessary changes to ensure Jenna's emotional and mental well being. I am so appreciative for Brooklyn Miracle Temple Youth Program for being a safe space and stepping stone in connecting her back to us. I am especially grateful for all the well wishes, prayers and support extended by all, including the media for providing the coverage necessary in ensuring this end result. I cannot begin to express the level of gratitude I feel for the members of the Caribbean Community, especially those that went above and beyond, once again thank you.

A spokesman for the NYPD who talked with CNN alluded to the fact that the freshman at Brooklyn Tech High school could have distanced herself from home following an argument she had with her mother prior to her disappearance.

Jenna Hospedales first went missing after school last Thursday.

The city had been on the lookout for the teen since late last week. NYPD’s 77th Precinct asked for help in locating the student, posting on twitter, “We need your help to locate missing 14 year old Jenna Hospedales.  She was last seen at approx 3:00pm today entering the G train station in Fulton Street.  If you know anything about her whereabouts please call the 77pct at (718)735-0611.” The picture of the girl circulated widely.

Hospedales’s mother also made a plea to the public, telling local CBS affiliate WCBS, “That’s all I want I want. I just want my baby home.” 

