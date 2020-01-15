Missing Brooklyn Girl Found Safe

The New York Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl Brooklyn girl who went missing last week has now been found.

According to CNN, Jenna Hospedales, who was seen entering a train station after school on Thursday, Jan. 9 before disappearing, was returned home on Tuesday afternoon in “good condition.” No details have been released on where she was or how she was reunited with her family.

A spokesman for the NYPD who talked with CNN alluded to the fact that the freshman at Brooklyn Tech High school could have distanced herself from home following an argument she had with her mother prior to her disappearance.

Jenna Hospedales first went missing after school last Thursday.

The city had been on the lookout for the teen since late last week. NYPD’s 77th Precinct asked for help in locating the student, posting on twitter, “We need your help to locate missing 14 year old Jenna Hospedales. She was last seen at approx 3:00pm today entering the G train station in Fulton Street. If you know anything about her whereabouts please call the 77pct at (718)735-0611.” The picture of the girl circulated widely.

Hospedales’s mother also made a plea to the public, telling local CBS affiliate WCBS, “That’s all I want I want. I just want my baby home.”

