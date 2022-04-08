A Father’s Nightmare: Son’s Remains Lost In Mail Three Years Ago

Jeffrey Merriweather

Family members of a Georgia man who died in 2019 are seeking restitution after the man’s remains were mysteriously lost in the mail and never found, PEOPLE reports.

According to Jeffrey Merriweather of Fulton County, Georgia, his 32-year-old son’s body was discovered partially decomposed weeks after an apparent shooting, but he’ll never know how what his son’s cause of death is.

“This has been for us like something out of a horror movie,” Jeffrey Merriweather told WSB-TV.

Part of Jeffrey Merriweather Jr.’s remains were lost while being transported from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to a specialist institution to determine the cause of death. Three years later, his family is considering legal action. They want someone to be held accountable for the disappearance of their family member’s body.

“I just want someone to be held liable for this,” Merriweather Sr told PEOPLE. “I have his two kids too, and there’s no closure for us. I just don’t understand how certain laws protect people from things like this.”

A FedEx spokesperson reportedly told PEOPLE, “Our thoughts and concerns remain with the family of Mr. Merriweather. However, we request that further questions be directed to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.”

According to a report from WSB-TV, a FedEx official told the station that the package arrived at the mail carrier’s Austell, Georgia location but couldn’t be tracked any further.

Merriweather Sr. claims his family has received no follow-up or cooperation from FedEx or the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. He wants legislation passed so that no one else has to go through what his family has gone through.