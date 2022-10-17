91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed Multiple Times In Boston Park

Paul Marotta/GETTY

Last Tuesday night, Jean McGuire was stabbed several times in Franklin Park.

McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee, first Black social worker to work in for Boston Public School and a former director of the METCO desegregation program

According to CBS Boston, McGuire, 91, was walking her dog Bailey through Playstead Park in Jamaica Plain at around 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified person approached her and stabbed her five times.

Police said McGuire’s dog helped fight off the attacker.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” Boston Police stated in a press release. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect may have been injured during this attack.”

On Friday, McGuire’s family released a statement: