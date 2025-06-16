Colman Domingo, Paul Tazewell And More Honored At 2025 Native Son Awards Celebrating Black Queer Brilliance

Photo Courtesy: Native Son Awards

The 2025 Native Son Awards brought a full house of joy, legacy and love to the IAC Building in New York City on June 11. Hosted by veteran broadcaster Don Lemon and founded by media visionary Emil Wilbekin, the event honored six powerful Black queer men across art, advocacy and entertainment. Now in its eighth year, the ceremony felt like a family reunion with a mission — to amplify Black gay and queer men who are often overlooked but never lacking impact.

Created as an extension of Wilbekin’s Native Son movement — founded in 2016 to create a safe space where Black gay and queer men can celebrate, empower and see themselves — the awards recognize Black queer trailblazers while raising funds for year-round initiatives that include empowerment workshops and community programming. “This moment means that Black men can be seen, heard, respected,” Wilbekin told Vogue. “I want us to fling the doors open… be free, be clear, be liberated and celebrate our Black joy.”

Don Lemon and Emil Wilbekin at the 2025 Native Son Awards in New York City.

This year’s honorees included actor Colman Domingo, fresh off his turn as a co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala; Tony-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell; celebrity choreographer Sean Bankhead; multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams; National Black Justice Coalition CEO Dr. David J. Johns; and HIV/AIDS activist Phill Wilson. The ceremony was filled with heartfelt tributes and unforgettable surprises, including one from Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Wintour made an unannounced appearance to present Domingo with his award, drawing laughs when she joked, “At this point, he thinks he can’t [get] rid of me.” The two have crossed paths frequently this year, from the Met Gala to fundraisers and theater premieres. In her speech, shared by Them, a queer-focused culture and news outlet, Wintour said Domingo “gives great effort to everything he does,” calling him “down to earth” and committed to “the most human parts of himself.”

Domingo, clearly moved, thanked both Wilbekin and Wintour. “This is never just about me. It’s about all of us,” he said, asking other actors in the room to stand alongside him. “Thank you so much, Anna, for this beautiful surprise to honor me this way… I love our friendship.”

Cynthia Erivo and PaulTazewell at the 2025 Native Son Awards In New York City

Cynthia Erivo delivered a tribute to Tazewell, while activist Kimberly Drew celebrated Adams’ contributions to visual culture. Bankhead’s award was presented by his mother, adding another layer of emotion. The ceremony also featured performances from Grammy-nominated artist Durand Bernarr and singer-activist Deon Jones, according to a press release shared with ESSENCE.

A major moment of the night included a social impact segment featuring past honorees, such as Rashad Robinson and Alphonso David, President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF), who addressed the real-life challenges that Black queer men face today. “This is what the intersection of being Black and queer looks like,” Wilbekin said in the release.

“Celebrating the best and the brightest is a testament to our power.”

The evening concluded with a high-energy afterparty spun by DJ Bill Coleman and an impromptu fundraiser that raised over $150,000 for Native Son’s future programming, Vogue reported. Between the toasts, the hugs and the sheer pride in the room, it was clear that this event wasn’t just an awards show. It was a statement.