Diddy Taps This Marketing Powerhouse To EVP At Combs Enterprises

Marketing powerhouse at Combs Enterprises’ spirits division Ingrid Best was recently promoted to Executive Vice President, Head of Global Marketing of Combs Enterprises’ spirits.

Best originally joined the Combs Enterprises team in March 2020 as the Vice President of Global Marketing, Spirits. She made it her personal mission to hire an all-Black marketing team not only due to the lack of representation in the spirits and liquors industry but across corporate America in its entirety, which is typically dominated by white heteronormative males. During her time at Combs Enterprises, she has successfully hired seven Black marketing executives within her first few months.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress Ingrid has made with CIROC and DeLeon,” said Combs in a press release about Best’s journey throughout the company. “Ingrid joined us at a very uncertain time and hit the ground running. She has built a strong team and is driving growth. I’m excited about our future in spirits under her leadership.”

Before joining the Combs Enterprises team as VP, she was recruited from Bacardi right before the start of the pandemic to oversee brand marketing for CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila. At Bacardi, Best served as the D’USSE Brand Director. During her time at D’USSE, Best spearheaded D’USSE XO, launched the brand in South Africa for the first time, and hired D’USSE’s first global mixologist. Before landing at Bacardi, Best spent five years at Moet Hennessy working directly with the Belvedere and Hennessey brands and relaunched the Hennessey V.S.O.P. Privilege.

Her bread and butter are strategic growth and spirits business partnerships, with one of her most recognizable works being Bacardi’s partnership with Jay-Z’s RocNation and Diageo’s partnership with Diddy, who has now legally changed his name to Sean “Love” Combs. Other notable moments throughout her 15-year career have included increasing D’USSE product sampling and visibility among key influencers at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball and the Pre-Grammy’s Brunch and leading Vitamin Water’s athlete and celebrity marketing initiatives.