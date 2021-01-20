Loading the player…

Presidential Inauguration Day 2021 is finally here!

Whether you’re planning to watch history being made from home, heading to Washington, DC despite the worldwide pandemic, or something in between, here are a few dos and don’ts to keep in mind:

Photo by Getty Images

DO:

1. Watch the 2021 Presidential Inauguration from your own home, where at all possible.

2. Limit any indoor gatherings you host or attend to those residing in your household

3. Socially distance and wear your face coverings at all times if you choose to view the inauguration from somewhere outside your home that is in doors, should your state and local guidelines permit.

4. Have hand sanitizer and face masks visible for anyone visiting your home to celebrate on inauguration day.

5. Avoid traveling outside of your home or inviting others in to watch the inauguration day festivities if you or someone in your household are sick.

6. Visit the Washington, DC information page HERE for the latest local and federal travel requirements if you’ll be in DC for Inauguration Day festivities.

Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

DON’T:

1. Host an indoor Inauguration Day celebration with more than 10 people.

2. Host an outdoor Inauguration Day celebration with more than 25 people.

3. Travel to any indoor or outdoor celebrations if you feel sick or have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

4. Forget that there will be special restrictions in place on all local travel, dining indoor activities and outdoor attractions in the Washington, DC area to keep all residents and visitors safe before, during and after the presidential inauguration.

5. Travel without first reviewing the state and federal guidelines in place for the specific city or state you are planning to visit for inauguration day or week.

In other words, stay safe, stay informed and if at all possible, just stay home.

For more information about the virtual Inauguration Day events happening throughout the week, click HERE.