Impeachment Article of Former President Trump Delivered to Senate

A single article of impeachment has been formally delivered to the U.S. Senate, setting in motion the forthcoming trial against former President Donald Trump.

“…We have delivered the article of impeachment against Donald John Trump, former president of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors against the United States,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), lead impeachment manager, on Monday, January 25. Raskin is one of nine impeachment managers who have been appointed by the House leadership to present evidence related to the deadly insurrection by a mob at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In the aftermath, six people died, including two U.S. Capitol police officers.

The violent melee occurred following a rally to contest the November election results, in which Trump told the crowd to “fight like hell” or they would not have a country.

Trump was subsequently impeached a second time by the House on January 13, 2021 for inciting the mob violence. The former president has denied any culpability, and later called for “peace.”

Yesterday, Trump’s post-presidential office in Palm Beach, Florida released a statement, which said in part, “President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”

Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, a delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO)—both attorneys—are among the impeachment managers. Both are members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

“I am humbled and honored,” Plaskett said in a statement. “I have sworn an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Donald J. Trump has been and continues to be a clear and present danger to our republic, to our constitution, and to the people of this nation. I will do my duty and defend our blessed country.”

Neguse spoke on the House Floor on January 13. “If Congress does not act, if we shrink from our constitutional responsibilities to defend our republic, it will undoubtedly undermine the vision of America,” he said. “I hope that you understand we are proceeding on this path out of love for our country.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have come to an initial agreement about the timing of the impeachment trial.

Today (Tuesday, Jan. 26) Senators will be sworn in as judges and jurors in the impending trial, and the Senate will issue its summons to former President Trump.

After that, both the House Managers and the former president’s counsel will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs. Once the briefs are drafted, presentations by the parties will begin the week of February 8.

“This schedule will also allow us to continue the important work of the people,” said Schumer, which includes Senate confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s cabinet appointees.