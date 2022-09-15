11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up

From food to dance to music, Black influence– from West and Central Africa especially– has shaped many popular Latino traditions. Considering that Latin America received 96% of all African slaves, our impact isn’t surprising.
For the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is recognized from September 15 to October 15, we’re looking at some of the ways Black and Latino culture have linked up throughout Latin America.
Mofongo, a Puerto Rican dish, comes from Angola
Mangu, found in the Dominican Republic, is a pounded plantain dish that stems from West African fufu, pictured below on the right
The word (and dance) cha cha cha originates from Angola
The Dominican Republic’s merengue music comes from Senegal and Gambia
Argentina’s tango has roots in Congo and Angola
Ancestors from Angola and Congo really were popping, because they also birthed samba music and dance in Brazil
Salsa music and dance in Cuba emerged from Haitian immigrants and enslaved Africans
Bachata in the DR has African, indigenous, and Spanish elements
Reggaeton fuses Jamaican dancehall, Afro-Panamanian Spanish reggae, and Black American hip hop
Cuban Santeria is based on West African religion, which centers around an orisha celebrated among Yoruba and Bantu people in Southern Nigeria, Senegal and Guinea Coast
In the Dominican Republic, some practice a mix of Santeria, Haitian Vodou and Christianity