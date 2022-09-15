Home · News

11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up

It's the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and we're highlighting the African roots in Latin America.
Getty
By Malaika Jabali ·

From food to dance to music, Black influence– from West and Central Africa especially– has shaped many popular Latino traditions. Considering that Latin America received 96% of all African slaves, our impact isn’t surprising.

For the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is recognized from September 15 to October 15, we’re looking at some of the ways Black and Latino culture have linked up throughout Latin America.

01
Mofongo, a Puerto Rican dish, comes from Angola
Getty
02
Mangu, found in the Dominican Republic, is a pounded plantain dish that stems from West African fufu, pictured below on the right
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Getty
03
The word (and dance) cha cha cha originates from Angola
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Aerial photo from the capital of Angola, Luanda | Getty
04
The Dominican Republic’s merengue music comes from Senegal and Gambia
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Gorée in Senegal | Getty
05
Argentina’s tango has roots in Congo and Angola
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Kinshasa, Congo | Getty
06
Ancestors from Angola and Congo really were popping, because they also birthed samba music and dance in Brazil
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
07
Salsa music and dance in Cuba emerged from Haitian immigrants and enslaved Africans
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Getty
08
Bachata in the DR has African, indigenous, and Spanish elements
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
09
Reggaeton fuses Jamaican dancehall, Afro-Panamanian Spanish reggae, and Black American hip hop
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Reggaeton artists Pitbull and Don Omar | Getty
10
Cuban Santeria is based on West African religion, which centers around an orisha celebrated among Yoruba and Bantu people in Southern Nigeria, Senegal and Guinea Coast
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Getty
11
In the Dominican Republic, some practice a mix of Santeria, Haitian Vodou and Christianity
11 Times Black And Latino Culture Linked Up
Gaga ceremony in Batey Consuelo, in the east of the Dominican Republic | Getty
TOPICS: 