Class Is In Session: #HillmanTok Educators Bring Digital Black Education Movement To Congress

Traditional business schools have a new competitor: TikTok. And it’s even got Congress is taking notice.

Yesterday, a group of Black educators who’ve built the viral #HillmanTok University walked the halls of Capitol Hill, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and TikTok to showcase how they’re dismantling barriers to knowledge across disciplines from finance to humanities.

No student loans, application fees or entrance exams are required for #HillmanTok, all you need is the simple swipe of your phone as you scroll through the content.

The educators—including Dr. Leah Barlow, Shyia Simmon, CPA Thurman Brooks, and Gyllian Carter—have collectively built what amounts to a digital HBCU that’s reaching millions who’ve been historically locked out of traditional pathways to educational advancement.

#HillmanTok, named after the fictional HBCU from everyone’s favorite college show, “A Different World,” was born when Dr. Barlow’s university course preview went unexpectedly viral, gaining over 3.6 million views and 550,000 followers in just one week. What could have remained a fleeting viral moment instead catalyzed an entire educational ecosystem spanning disciplines from business to humanities, STEM to personal development.

“UNCF is proud to partner with TikTok to amplify the transformative power of the #HillmanTok movement,” says Ed Smith-Lewis, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Programs, UNCF.

“This collaboration celebrates the brilliance of educators, content creators, and digital innovators who are redefining the future of learning and storytelling. By harnessing the power of technology, we are expanding access, elevating the legacy of HBCUs, and engaging a new generation committed to educational excellence. Through this partnership, UNCF reaffirms its role as a catalyst for opportunity—ensuring that HBCUs and their students are equipped to lead, innovate, and thrive in an evolving digital landscape.”

While financial education is a cornerstone of the movement—with CPA Thurman Brooks and others teaching investing, entrepreneurship, and wealth-building strategies—HillmanTok’s curriculum extends much further. Science and math courses cover emergency medical care, forensics, and mental health therapy. Religion and humanities offerings include cultural studies like The Black Image in Media and History of US Education. Personal development ranges from practical skills like sewing and gardening to career advancement through leadership training and personal branding.

The numbers tell a compelling story about market demand that traditional institutions have missed. In the past month alone, #HillmanTok has generated 955,000 searches from 952,000 unique users and attracted 3.5 million video views. That’s roughly equivalent to the enrollment of several major universities combined, all accessing education without accumulating crushing debt.

While in Washington, the educators captured content with Congressional representatives, including Congresswomen Shontel Brown, Congressman Shamari Figures, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. During a particularly noteworthy exchange, Congresswoman Crockett emphasized to Dr. Barlow’s audience “the importance of knowing your history and understanding economics”—a powerful acknowledgment of how cultural knowledge and financial education reinforce each other.

The geographic reach of this educational movement extends well beyond traditional university catchment areas. While Georgia, Texas, California, New York, and Florida lead as the top states for engagement—with Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles as primary hubs—HillmanTok reaches users across all fifty states.

What makes this movement particularly revolutionary is its accessibility. These would typically require expensive certifications or degree programs at traditional institutions, but HillmanTok removes those barriers. The Finance & Business courses, for example, provide valuable economic skills that can lead directly to career advancement and wealth creation opportunities.

The UNCF reception celebrating these educators represented a fundamental shift in how knowledge is distributed, and we’re seeing that the future is short form and accessible. Unlike the cyclical admissions processes of universities or the exclusivity of certification programs, HillmanTok ensures education remains accessible year-round without gatekeeping.