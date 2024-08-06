From Hollywood To Michigan's Heartland: Hill Harper Shares Why He's Running For U.S.Senate

In a candid conversation, just ahead of Primary Day in Michigan, renowned actor, activist, and now Senate candidate Hill Harper shared his motivations for entering the political arena and his vision for addressing key issues should he be elected to office. Harper says his pivot from Hollywood to politics isn’t just a personal transformation; it’s a response to the urgent needs he sees in Michigan and across the country.

A familiar face on screen and author of several books,Harper has been a resident of Michigan for eight years. He shared that his decision to run as a Democratic candidate for Senate is deeply personal and rooted in his experiences within the community. “I moved to Michigan to raise my son, who is now eight,” Harper began.” I’m running for this office because so many people are hurting. We have communities that are being choked out. And I say that without exaggeration and hyperbole,” he continued.

Harper shared that his campaign is fueled by a desire to address economic hardship and systemic issues affecting Michiganders. He described meeting a family in Detroit recently and encountering their severe living conditions, including an apartment plagued by black mold and a lack of running water. Harper is critical of the current system, citing excessive spending on foreign wars and corporate tax breaks as misplaced priorities. Instead, he asserted, “We need to redirect funds towards public education, healthcare, and supporting young entrepreneurs.”

His vision includes zero-interest loans for business ventures and investments in neglected communities. Healthcare is a cornerstone of Harper’s platform. He critiques the current system as a “sick care system” rather than a health care system, focusing on big pharma’s profit-driven motives.

Harper supports Medicare for All, emphasizing that it should include mental health, vision, and dental care. He is particularly concerned about Black maternal health, which he described as a crisis on par with conditions in developing countries. “We need to take the profit out of healthcare and ensure that every person has access to necessary medical services,” he said.

“We have to take the profit out of people being sick or, or their so-called health care,” he said. In terms of reproductive rights, Harper said firmly that “the government should not interfere in personal healthcare decisions”. Part of that he said is women’s reproductive freedom. “I do not believe the federal government or state governments or any government for that matter should be in the conversation between a woman, her own body and her licensed healthcare professional,” Harper said.

On environmental justice, Harper pointed to Michigan’s water issues, notably the Flint water crisis. He mentioned that Flint still didn’t have clean water ten years after the crisis began, calling it “outrageous.” Harper advocates for comprehensive measures to address water contamination and pollution. “Michigan has 21% of the world’s fresh surface water. We need to protect it and invest in clean water infrastructure.”

He envisions Flint as a model for environmental restoration, suggesting it could become a leader in water quality and tourism. Harper also highlighted the broader issue of environmental harm disproportionately affecting marginalized communities.

Harper voiced his frustration over the cancellation of a primary debate with his opponent, Representative Elissa Slotkin, which was supposed to take place at the end of July on WHPR-TV. Harper claims that Slotkin has repeatedly withdrawn from multiple debates and created a “sham debate” scheduled for a weekday morning at 10 am that would not be televised.

Harper emphasized that Black women, who are a significant part of the Democratic electorate, were excluded from participating as journalists. A group of Black women highlighted the importance of including their voices, given that this Senate seat is the first truly open one in Michigan in nearly 30 years. Despite this, Harper alleges that the debate was canceled and the blame was wrongly placed on him.

“It’s amazing to me—the sheer audacity that this person, my opponent, who has pulled out of multiple debates,” Harper stated. “The level of disrespect to our community by my opponent and the level of disrespect to Black women…. The only way we ever get respect is to win these offices.”

When asked why Michiganders should elect him, Harper said he won’t be “bought, bossed or bullied” and that he will represent them. “If you want someone that’s going to represent people first, the first three words of the Michigan Constitution and the first three words of the U.S. Constitution are exactly the same. We the People… and that’s what I’m doing,” Harper said.

Watch the full video interview HERE.