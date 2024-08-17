HEINZ Continues Legacy Of Supporting Black-Owned Businesses With New $1 Million Restaurant Initiative

Butcher selling to customer in a butcher’s shop

For generations, HEINZ has been a familiar presence in American kitchens, not just for its beloved products but also for its dedication to supporting the culinary community — specifically Black kitchens.

This year, the brand reaffirms its dedication to supporting Black-owned food businesses by contributing an additional $1 million to the Black Kitchen Initiative (BKI). This marks the fourth consecutive year of grants aimed at preserving and uplifting the legacy of Black food entrepreneurs across the nation.

In partnership with The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ), HEINZ has now committed a total of $4 million to this cause. These grants are not just financial aid; they are lifelines for Black-owned restaurants that have faced longstanding challenges in accessing capital. A recent report highlighted that 86 percent of Black small business owners remain concerned about financial access, a disparity that HEINZ aims to address through its BKI grants.

Lizzy Goodman, Brand Communications Manager at HEINZ U.S., expressed the brand’s ongoing commitment, stating, “The Black Kitchen Initiative grants are a tentpole moment for us each year, not only because we recognize the importance of Black-owned food businesses in the American culinary space, but also because entrepreneurship has been one of the core values in our brand DNA since day one.” With this additional funding, HEINZ continues to promote the long-term success of Black-owned businesses, honoring the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined the brand for over 150 years.

Applications for the grants are open until August 31st, with selected businesses receiving $20,000 each. The selection process, overseen by SRRJ founders and a dedicated committee, will focus on the applicants’ community involvement and their plans for using the grant money to further their business goals.

Cheryl Day, Founder of Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, shared her enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership, saying, “For a fourth year, we are grateful to Heinz to be able to support heritage chefs, bakers, and restaurants and continue to uplift communities all across the country.”

Beyond the grant program, HEINZ has also introduced the “Open Kitchen” event series in collaboration with renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson. This initiative offers Black Kitchen Initiative grantees the chance to take over restaurant kitchens in major cities like New York and Atlanta, providing up-and-coming Black chefs with unparalleled exposure and opportunities.

HEINZ’s Black Kitchen Initiative is more than just a funding opportunity— it’s a celebration of Black culinary excellence and an effort to ensure that these vital contributors to America’s food culture can thrive for generations to come.