Kevin Hart, Omari Hardwick & More To Join President Obama For The #ShowMeYourWalk HBCU Virtual Graduation

The official virtual college graduation ceremony for HBCU students from the graduating class of 2020 is gearing up to be one for the books. ESSENCE is continuing our commitment to using our platforms to highlight the immense contribution HBCUs have made to the higher education landscape by partnering to help bring this milestone event to life.

Click HERE to RSVP now and join us for the #ShowUsYourWalk – HBCU Edition virtual graduation ceremony, streaming on essencestudios.com, May 16 at 2PM ET/11AM PT.

On May 16, JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways will present the ultimate virtual graduation celebration, shining a well-deserved spotlight on students graduating from Historically Black Colleges & Universities this year. The JPMorgan Chase Advancing Black Pathways initiative was created to help Black communities close historical achievement gaps in three key areas: wealth creation, educational outcomes and career success to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Streaming live on ESSENCE Studios beginning at 2:00PM ET and 11:00AM PT with former president Barack Obama confirmed as an honored guest speaker, a host of celebrity entertainers, athletes, and more have now also been announced as part of the festivities. Among the star-studded names slated to participate in the #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition program are Kevin Hart, Omari Hardwick, Vivica Fox, Terrence J, Debbie Allen, Chris Paul, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Wyclef Jean, Tasha Smith, Gary Clark Jr., Vince Carter, Shaun Robinson and more.

A celebratory and motivational experience for HBCUs, the virtual ceremony will highlight the impact and importance of these beloved institutions, while celebrating the achievements of more than 20,000 HBCU students from a total of 78 schools.



In addition to ESSENCE Studios, the event will be streamed from Chase’s YouTube and Twitter, and from JPMorgan Chase LinkedIn, as well as the HBCU Connect’s Facebook page. Additional organizers for the event include Howard University, The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Paul Quinn College and the NBA.