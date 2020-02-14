Social Media Wants To Know Wakanda Mess Is This Harriet Tubman Card?

One United Bank, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, thought it would celebrate Black History Month and Harriet Tubman by issuing a new debit card with her likeness. But unfortunately, the reaction it has received on social media probably isn’t what they expected.

DO YOU THINK HARRIET TUBMAN WAS WALKING AROUND SALUTING WAKANDA WHILE SHE WAS TAKING SLAVES???? TO FREEDOM? https://t.co/1yhWavQy0m — marv (@ofstarvinmarrv) February 13, 2020

wakanda bullshit is this https://t.co/z8bak5fWhy — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) February 13, 2020

Although most people seem to think Tubman is throwing the Wakanda salute, made famous by the blockbuster hit movie Black Panther, according to the bank it’s the sign language “gesture” for “love”.

Harriet Tubman is the ultimate symbol of love – love that causes you to sacrifice everything, including your own life. The gesture is the sign language symbol for love. It's so important that we love ourselves. — OneUnited Bank (@oneunited) February 13, 2020

But of course, their explanation didn’t sit well for a lot of people:

For a black bank. You guys are tone deaf! — Steve (@kingsteve_hse) February 13, 2020

The bank’s motives probably came from a good place, but the execution? Let’s just say Harriet Tubman is probably rolling over in her grave.