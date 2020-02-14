Social Media Wants To Know Wakanda Mess Is This Harriet Tubman Card?

One United Bank, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, thought it would celebrate Black History Month and Harriet Tubman by issuing a new debit card with her likeness. But unfortunately, the reaction it has received on social media probably isn’t what they expected.
Although most people seem to think Tubman is throwing the Wakanda salute, made famous by the blockbuster hit movie Black Panther, according to the bank it’s the sign language “gesture” for “love”.
But of course, their explanation didn’t sit well for a lot of people:
The bank’s motives probably came from a good place, but the execution? Let’s just say Harriet Tubman is probably rolling over in her grave.