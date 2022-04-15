Hampton University Wipes Out Outstanding Fees For Students

Students at Hampton University have one less stressor to worry about as they work towards walking across the stage.

Hampton University recently announced that there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year. In addition, all outstanding student account balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased.

Officials said they recognize most students and their families are experiencing financial hardships and have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President, said “In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year. In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

This comes on the heels of another empathetic move from Hampton University officials in assisting its student body to cope with the challenges posed to them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified students received funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and those who had an outstanding balance at the completion of the Spring 2021 semester had their balances paid off.

The University also issued a $200.00 book scholarship to all enrolled students for the Spring 2022 semester. Additionally, “in April of 2020, Dr. and Mrs. Harvey made a $100,000 matching donation of their own money to a $100,000 gift from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to provide each on-campus student $100 to assist with travel costs to retrieve their belongings from campus or to return to school in the fall,” according to a statement on the University’s website.