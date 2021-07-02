The Gulf of Mexico Was on Fire After an Oil Pipeline Began Leaking Gas

An underwater pipeline owned by state oil company Pemex in Mexico began leaking gas, causing a blaze in the Gulf of Mexico resembling molten lava, Reuters reports.

The oil production facility accounts for more than 40% of the company’s 1.7 million barrels of daily production. The fire reportedly “began in an underwater pipeline that connects to a platform” at the company’s facility, though no specific cause of the gas leak or fire is known.

A local reporter shared video of the calamity on Twitter. 🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México



A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendio



Esta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX Loading the player... July 2, 2021

Although there have not been any reported human fatalities or injuries, there are concerns about the damage to marine life in the Gulf. The fire has since been extinguished.

Climate justice advocates see the gas leak is another sobering reminder of the dangers of fossil fuels and the failure to fully advance alternatives. 🚨Today a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline owned by PEMEX caused a major gas leak and a explosion on the Gulf of Mexico.



Pemex has a long record of major industrial accidents.



We need to leave the fossil fuels on the ground and kick #PollutersOut https://t.co/mvwqEgPQnF— Fridays For Future (@Fridays4future) July 2, 2021

The Gulf of Mexico has been a site for previous disasters caused by oil production. In 2010, a BP oil rig exploded, releasing over 130 million gallons of crude oil into the body of water, making it the biggest oil spill in U.S. waters.

As the Gulf borders southern states with disproportionately Black populations, the BP oil spill was seen as the final straw in the already dwindling population of Black fisherman who once earned a living in commercial fishing in the Gulf states.