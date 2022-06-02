NFAC Founder Found Guilty of Pointing Rifle During Breonna Taylor Protest￼

Jon Cherry / Stringer

The Not F–king Around Coalition was all over the place during the reign of police-centered violence that took place across the U.S. a few years back.



Led by John Johnson, who also goes by the name of Grandmaster Jay, he and his crew of armed Black men would serve as security and intimidate against white angst and rage. They could be spotted during protests and marches for Ahmaud Arbery, Jacob Blake, and Breonna Taylor.

In a report by Courier-Journal, the militia head was found guilty last Friday by a federal grand jury of assaulting and pointing a firearm at law enforcement officials during racial justice protests in downtown Louisville the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Johnson, 59, was accused of pointing “an AR platform rifle” at an FBI agent, a Secret Service agent and several Louisville Metro Police officers while they were on the roof of a building the night before the Derby, which had been rescheduled to Sept. 5 that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021 on one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Johnson faces a sentence of at least seven years in prison without the option of parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice issued Sunday.



Johnson, who was in town with the NFAC, participated in demonstrations around the Derby to protest the verdicts and incidents resulting in the death of Breonna Taylor. The group previously came to Louisville in July 2021, and though an opposing armed group was also in attendance, no violence ensued.

Johnson’s attorney did make any comments to the press during requests sent Friday evening.

In Sunday's release, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett said Johnson's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22. A federal district court judge will sentence Johnson after reviewing the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.