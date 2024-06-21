Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions With Historic Executive Order

Office Of The Governor

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order pardoning 175,000 Marylanders who have low-level convictions related to the possession of marijuana. The executive order makes Maryland the first state in U.S. history to issue mass pardons for marijuana paraphernalia-related convictions.

According to the Governor’s office, the order aims to rectify the consequences of criminalization following the state’s recent legalization of recreational cannabis in 2023, which was enacted through a constitutional amendment passed during the state’s 2022 legislative session. “This is what it means to leave no one behind,” Governor Moore told ESSENCE, highlighting last year’s referendum establishing a legal and recreational marijuana market. Maryland’s administration has been lauded for its equitable rollout, with over 174 social equity licenses issued.

However, Governor Moore emphasized that the benefits of legalization are incomplete without addressing past criminalization.”You cannot talk about the benefits of legalization if you do not deal with the consequences of criminalization, where we have people who are still sitting with records because of something that is no longer illegal, and so and so we said that we have got to address this,” he said.

The pardons will cover over 150,000 misdemeanor convictions for simple possession of cannabis and more than 18,000 misdemeanor convictions for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. These pardons pertain to the number of convictions, and individuals may have multiple convictions pardoned under the executive order.

The executive order, signed on June 17, predominantly impacts three counties—Baltimore City, Prince George’s County, and Baltimore County—accounting for over 50% of these convictions. These areas, predominantly Black and communities of color, have borne the brunt of past cannabis criminalization.

Addressing the systemic disparities faced by Black Marylanders, the Governor explained that to address the racial wealth gap, an ownership society must be created.”When you have convictions, they impact your ability to go to school and get school loans, your ability to get a job, your ability to buy a home and get mortgages, and your ability to receive startup capital for your small business,” he said.

“So if we want to address the racial wealth gap and create more opportunities for African Americans to have the pathway to work, wages, and wealth, then we have to remove barriers for them to be able to get access those things. That’s why this part and that’s why this mass pardon is such a big deal,” Moore told ESSENCE.

Individuals do not need to take any action to receive a pardon. Their records are automatically reviewed, and they can easily verify their status online or at public kiosks in courthouses statewide. For those not included in the mass pardon, an application process remains available, particularly for those with older convictions not recorded electronically.

The Governor underscored the broader efforts of the administration to address inequality, including the Enough Act, raising the minimum wage, and passing the most aggressive housing package in Maryland’s history. “This pardon is just another step in our comprehensive approach to leading Maryland towards a more equitable and just future.”