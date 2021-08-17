Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Greg Abbot, the governor of Texas, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the written statement reads. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

In early March, Abbott was criticized for reopening the state of Texas 100% and lifting the mask mandate. He shared he sought to “restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans.”

In April, the governor also issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas from mandating masks as well. Counties, cities, school districts, public health officials and government officials were all unable to enforce rules around face coverings. The CDC has maintained that masks may help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” the formal statement also read.