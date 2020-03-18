Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Have Doubled In Two Weeks

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is continuing its viral spread, surpassing 200,000 cases worldwide as of Wednesday according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

As of late Wednesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 205,452 globally. That means that cases globally have doubled in the past two weeks. In a situation report dated March 4, 2020, the World Health Organization counted 93,091 confirmed cases globally.

China still has the most confirmed cases, at 81,102, followed by Italy, Iran, Spain, and Germany, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The US, which is listed as having 6,519 confirmed cases comes in 8th on the list as of late Wednesday morning.

In the US, local governments have been scrambling to curb the spreading of the virus, with many top officials closing schools and other places where people gather, such as movie theaters, gyms, and restaurants. Many workplaces have also closed or given workers the option to telework if that is available.

In an effort to soften the blow to industries and to individuals that would be hit the hardest, President Donald Trump has pushed for a huge economic stimulus package, that would include sending checks directly to Americans.

Earlier this week, British researchers shared a grim report signaling that without drastic action to lessen the spread of the virus, the coronavirus could kill up to 2.2 million in the U.S. So far, there have been 115 deaths in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

