Getty Images and ‘Stand Together’ Join Forces to Maintain HBCU Historical Archives

Getty Images, the Getty Family and Stand Together, a philanthropic community tackling some of the biggest challenges of our times, announced the launch of the inaugural Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs, in support of the digitization of the invaluable visual history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The $500,000 grants will go toward the digitization of two HBCU photographic archives, including the digitization of up to 100,000 archival assets per grant recipient, according to a news release. The grant will include opportunities to also apply metadata and licensing opportunities for the winning HBCUs existing digitized libraries.

“Black history is American history. While some of that history is known, too much is still hidden. Our HBCUs hold precious and treasured experiences, stories, images, and artifacts,” said grant judge Aba Blankson, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, NAACP in a news release. “We are excited to participate in this important initiative to preserve and strengthen the ability to amplify our collective story.”

Those who receive a grant will retain all copyright for their visual assets and once digitized, the historical content will be placed in a newly created stand-alone photo collection called the “HBCU Photo Collection” and will be available for licensing on the Getty Images platform, which includes and owns of one of the largest privately owned historical photo archives in the world.

All royalties from the images that are preserved through the grants will go directly back into impact programs: Fifty percent will go to grant recipients, who will retain all copyright of the visual assets; thirty percent of royalties will be used for a financial donation to a scholarship fund focused on furthering the education of students at HBCUs, and twenty percent will be reinvested to fund the Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs each year.

In addition to being available to license on the Getty Images platform, the HBCU Photo Collection will also be made available as part of Getty Images’ content donation initiative for non-commercial use free of charge in support of learning about and reflecting on Black history for Black storytellers and not-for-profits as part of the Getty Images Black History & Culture Collection launching later in 2021.