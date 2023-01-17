Georgia Football Player And Team Staffer Killed In Tragic Car Crash After Championship Celebration

University Of Georgia Athletics

In a tragic accident, a University of Georgia football player and a member of the team’s staff were killed early Sunday morning after the team’s national championship victory celebration.

Offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and staff member Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in the crash. Two other members of the football program were injured and are in stable condition following the incident, according to the UGA Athletic Association.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler.



"We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler. Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time."

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department,” a statement from UGA reads. “We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

LeCroy was driving when her 2021 Ford Expedition went off the road and collided with two power poles and several trees, CNN reports. Willock, a sophomore from New Jersey, died at the scene, while LeCroy, a member of the football program’s recruiting staff died in the hospital, according to police. The other two passengers, a 21-year-old male and a 26-year-old woman, were injured in the crash.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a press release. “Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible,” he added.

The crash happened hours after fans filled Sanford Stadium to celebrate the team’s national championship.

“On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community: student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” wrote President of the University of Georgia, Jere W. Morehead. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident.

The tragic accident marked the first fatal motor vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County, according to police. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.