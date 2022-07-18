George Foreman Faces Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Roger Kisby / Stringer

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from my family and me,” said George Foreman, the legendary former boxer, about a lawsuit he’s currently facing in court.

In a report by the New York Post, the 73-year-old has denied the allegations that stem from the 1970s. “They falsely claim that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” the former heavyweight champion said in a statement to the publication.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from,” he added.

TMZ includes some extra details, highlighting that the two women’s fathers were friends with Foreman but that they had a “working relationship” with him at the time.

The lawsuit, which is expected to be filed in Los Angeles in the next few days, finds the two unidentified women to be paid $12.5 million each from Foreman.

Foreman, who won the Olympic gold medal in 1968 and the heavyweight title in 1973 before losing it to Muhammad Ali the following year, has made most of his post-boxing paydays as an entrepreneur. He reportedly made over $200 million, most notably from his eponymous grill.

This is a still-developing story.