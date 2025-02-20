Frederick Douglass Parade Canceled After Maryland National Guard Bows Out Following Trump’s Anti-DEI Order

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On the very day President Trump signed a proclamation affirming February as Black History Month, his Department of Defense (DOD)declared that “identity months” were “dead” over at the Pentagon.

The guidance, issued on January 31, claimed the military should celebrate “the valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds” while focusing on “the character of [military members’] service instead of their immutable characteristics.” In other words, Black History Month—along with other heritage months—was effectively erased from official recognition.

The fallout was swift.

In early February, the Maryland National Guard pulled out of the annual Frederick Douglass celebration scheduled for February 22 in Talbot County, Maryland, citing the new DoD memo. A letter from Lt. Col. Meaghan Lazak stated that since the event was part of a Black History Month celebration, the Guard could not provide a band, troops, a flyover, or military vehicles.

Douglass—born enslaved in Maryland in 1818—escaped to the North at age 20 and became one of the most powerful abolitionists. He gave speeches across the country, worked in high-ranking federal positions under five different presidents, and left behind a legacy of advocacy for justice and equality.

Tarence Bailey Sr., an organizer of the annual event, who identified himself as a distant relative of Douglass, posted the letter received on Facebook and told The Washington Post that the Massachusetts National Guard, which had participated in the parade last year, also declined this time, again citing the DoD’s new policy. With military support withdrawn, organizers were forced to cancel the parade portion of the event, though performances, a dinner and an awards ceremony are still planned.

“Basically, what the DOD said is, ‘We’re not doing that, he’s Black and this is February, so no,’” Bailey told The Post.“You’re discrediting everything—all of the work he did for this nation not as a Black man but as an American…They should really be ashamed of themselves.”

This is one of the many examples of how Trump’s sweeping anti-DEI executive orders are playing out in real time. As The Washington Post reported on Saturday, internal documents suggest Trump’s team is planning to take things even further in the next six months—targeting offices meant to ensure equal rights and even firing workers focused on diversity initiatives.