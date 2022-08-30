Today Is Fred Hampton’s Birthday. Here Are Some Of His Most Important Quotes

Today marks the birthday of legendary Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.

The charismatic freedom fighter, who was the chair of the Party’s Illinois chapter, would have turned 74 today.

At just 21 years old, he was assassinated by law enforcement on December 4, 1968 after becoming a target of the state. This period would later be dramatized in the HBO film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” with “Black Panther” star (go figure) Daniel Kaluuya playing the role of Fred Hampton.

Despite Hampton’s young life, he dropped so much wisdom in his speeches and appearances that would inspire generations to come. Like prime Biggie, who created numerous classics in just one album (“Ready to Die” for the uninitiated) many of Hampton’s quotes come from just one speech, when he presented remarks in the spring of 1967.

Here are some of the best gems.