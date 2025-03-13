Five Years After Breonna Taylor’s Death, What’s Changed?

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)

Breonna Taylor’s name still echoes across protests, courtrooms and legislative floors five years after her tragic death at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers. On the anniversary of her death, Kentucky Representative Morgan McGarvey stood on the U.S. House floor in Washington, D.C., to honor her memory.

“Breonna loved her family, her community, and more than anything, she loved life,” McGarvey said. “In the face of injustice, we cannot be silent. We must speak up. We must say her name. Breonna Taylor.”

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in a botched “no-knock” raid at her Louisville apartment on March 13, 2020. Police were searching for a suspected drug dealer who didn’t live in the building—and who had already been arrested elsewhere. When officers forced their way in, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot, fearing an intruder. In response, officers unleashed 22 bullets, five of which struck Taylor. She gasped for air on her floor for five minutes before dying.

After her death protests filled the streets of Louisville and spread across the country, demanding justice for Taylor and sweeping changes to policing. Five years later, the question remains: Has anything really changed?

Louisville’s leaders say they’re committed to honoring Taylor’s memory by ensuring no one else suffers a similar fate. On the anniversary of her death, Mayor Craig Greenberg took to social media to reaffirm the city’s commitment to police reform.

“It is important to remember Breonna and reiterate that this city is committed to continuing police reform and implementing the policies outlined in the consent decree,” he wrote on X.

That consent decree—a formal agreement between Louisville and the U.S. Department of Justice—was finalized in December 2024. It outlines reforms designed to increase police accountability, improve transparency and rebuild community trust.

“We are 100% committed to police reform, accountability and transparency,” Greenberg stated according to WRBD-TV.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) also released a statement acknowledging the anniversary, WRBD reports. “The fifth anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death stands as a reminder that we must continue to build trust between law enforcement and our community,” the statement read. “Over the past five years, the Louisville Metro Police Department implemented critical changes to improve relationships within our community. The mission for this department remains protecting constitutional rights for all while keeping the citizens of Louisville safe.”

But for some, words aren’t enough.

“If you’re working on those things, great,” said Louisville Metro Councilwoman Shameka Parrish-Wright. “Give us an update on what you’re working on and what you’ve done.”

Parrish-Wright and Taylor’s family believe more action is needed. That’s why she’s reintroducing a resolution called The People’s Consent Decree—a push for documented transparency on LMPD’s changes.

“We cannot let this fall to the wayside,” she said. “We have to acknowledge it because we don’t want another Breonna Taylor.”

Greenberg, however, is standing firm behind the official consent decree, emphasizing that the city will implement reforms with or without a judge’s approval.

The legal battles over Taylor’s death are far from over. Former officer Brett Hankison was convicted in November 2024 of violating Taylor’s civil rights. A jury found him guilty of firing blindly into her apartment. Though his bullets didn’t hit Taylor, his reckless gunfire underscored the chaos of that night. He now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Meanwhile, former detective Joshua Jaynes and former LMPD Sergeant Kyle Meany await trial for allegedly falsifying the search warrant that led to the deadly raid. Their charges include federal civil rights violations and obstruction offenses.

Another officer, Kelly Goodlett, pleaded guilty to conspiracy for knowingly including false information in the warrant. She has yet to be sentenced. The movement that erupted in Taylor’s name in 2020 hasn’t faded—it has evolved. Activists continue to push for police accountability and racial justice reforms, both in Louisville and nationwide.

For Representative McGarvey, the message remains clear: The fight isn’t over.” In the face of injustice, we cannot be silent. We must speak up. We must say her name,” he urged.