Conservative Journalist Exposed After Faking Community Service

“Good job guys, BLM!” is what journalist Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin said after staging an act of community service in Santa Monica, Ca., on Monday.

Moriarty-McLaughlin hopped out of her car and asked a man who was boarding up a building after Sunday’s protests turned into looting. She then took a hammer and fake nailed something, while her boyfriend took a photo.

McLaughlin, who writes for the Washington Examiner, was outed by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz on Twitter shortly after the video clip started going viral with a post from actor Johnny Sibilly.

.@factswithfiona stopped someone boarding up a store in Santa Monica so she could hold the drill for a picture, then drove away. The video is now all over influencer tea accts. She’s since gone private but said nothing pic.twitter.com/K23qssYl0x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 2, 2020

Shortly after going viral, Moriarty-McLaughlin made all of her social media accounts private to avoid the backlash, but private accounts don’t interrupt a good social media dragging.

this is what some of y’alls activism looks like pic.twitter.com/z14HmcGFOa — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) June 2, 2020

You know what? I’m… I think I’m gonna put Twitter away for a few minutes before I throw this phone across the room. pic.twitter.com/IfbFv1HvR2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 2, 2020

Corporate America and Silicon Valley right nowpic.twitter.com/WZIKFcDiIP — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) June 2, 2020

Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin and people of her ilk are exactly what’s wrong when you mix “influencer” and activism together when it’s all for the ‘gram.