Controversy Erupts After DeSantis Ally, Marva Johnson Named FAMU President

Florida A&M University has appointed Marva Johnson as its 13th president, a decision that has ignited significant controversy within the campus community.

Johnson, a telecom executive and former chair of Florida’s Board of Education, lacks experience in higher education leadership. She also has close ties to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose administration has sought to ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at public universities and limit the teaching of African American history in schools.

When the university’s Board of Trustees voted 8–4 to appoint Johnson on May 16, despite concerns from students and alumni, the reaction was swift and deeply divided. Many within the FAMU community expressed apprehension over Johnson’s lack of academic experience, the transparency of the selection process and her political affiliations.

Critics fear that her appointment could divert one of the nation’s top-ranked historically Black public institutions from its core values and mission. Johnson, who has served as a political appointee under Governors DeSantis and Rick Scott, has been criticized for her affiliations with Republican leaders known for anti-DEI policies.

While some supporters believe Johnson’s political connections could help FAMU navigate the current political landscape, opponents question whether she can uphold the university’s mission in an environment increasingly seen as hostile to the values upheld by HBCUs.

“There was a lack of intellectual depth and a gap in cultural connection that was just painfully blatant,” said Board Chair Kristin Harper, who voted against Johnson, according to Inside Higher Education. “In an age of merit-based hiring decisions, how can one justify settling for a candidate who does not meet all of the position criteria? Or turning a blind eye to exceptionally qualified candidates?”

Johnson’s supporters say her background in business and policy, including her work navigating regulatory systems, could prove valuable at a time when public universities are increasingly subject to political and financial pressures.

“We have to survive in Florida,” said Jamal Brown, president of the FAMU Faculty Senate and a board member. “This moment calls for someone who understands the systems that fund and govern us because right now, our survival depends on how we navigate those systems.”

But many in the university community remained dismayed. In a public forum on May 14, Johnson addressed the criticism. “No, I’m not a Trojan horse. I was not sent here to dismantle FAMU,” she said. “I would love the opportunity to work with you and to grow FAMU.”

Still, for many FAMU alumni and critics, her appointment is hard to ignore without the institutional experience that typically defines presidential candidates.

“When you don’t have your own students, faculty and alumni behind you, no matter what relationships you have, that’s a recipe for disaster,” film producer and FAMU alum Will Packer told the board ahead of the vote. “Do not set Marva Johnson up to fail. Do not put her in a position to take over a house severely divided.”

The controversy at FAMU highlights broader challenges confronting HBCUs nationwide including systemic underfunding and increasing political interference, particularly in states where leaders are actively working to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

According to a 2023 US Department of Education analysis, 16 public HBCUs in 10 states had been underfunded by a total of $12 billion over the past three decades. FAMU alone has faced persistent disparities in state support when compared to predominantly white institutions—despite its outsized role in training Black professionals in medicine, law, science and education.

A Change.org petition opposing Johnson’s appointment—citing her “lack of higher education administration experience” and “extensive affiliations with Republican/MAGA political figures”—has garnered over 16,00 signatures as of May 20.

Despite the backlash, Johnson is expected to assume her new role this year. Her supporters argue that her business background could bring new opportunities for fundraising and industry partnerships. However, her critics contend that without the trust and support of the university’s core community, her presidency may be troubled from the start.

For many in the HBCU community, this isn’t just about one appointment—it’s emblematic of a broader pattern: the dismantling of DEI initiatives, challenges to academic freedom and the increasing politicization of educational institutions. Johnson’s selection is perceived by some as part of a larger movement where political agendas are reshaping the leadership and direction of historically Black colleges and universities. As these institutions face systemic underfunding and heightened political scrutiny, concerns are growing about preserving their autonomy, mission and the quality of education they provide.