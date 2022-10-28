FAMU Gets $1M Grant For Storytellers Fund From Disney

Photo credit: DGE/Michael Le Brecht II

The Walt Disney Company announced a $1 million grant to Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) on Friday.

The grant is part of the Disney Future Storytellers program, which aims to expand opportunities for storytelling careers for people from historically underrepresented or marginalized communities. Over the next five years, the donation to SJGC will provide scholarships, a stipend, specialized programming, mentorship and leadership development to selected students.

NEWS – GMA/GMA3 broadcast live from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Homecoming on Friday, October, 28, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida. (ABC/Michael Le Brecht II) FAMU HOMECOMING

“Across Disney’s iconic brands, we are committed to increasing representation, inclusive storytelling and opportunity,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company, in a release shared with ESSENCE.

“The Disney Storytellers Fund at Florida A&M University’s School of Journalism and Communication will help empower the next generation of Black journalists, news and media executives while also building on the rich legacy of creativity and innovation that the University has cultivated for decades,” she said.

FAMU alumna and ABC News president, Kim Godwin, made the announcement on behalf of Disney at the Homecoming Convocation of the Tallahassee-based HBCU.

NEWS – GMA/GMA3 broadcast live from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Homecoming on Friday, October, 28, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida. (ABC/Michael Le Brecht II) CONVOCATION

“Florida A&M University changed my life. I first set foot on campus as a shy 16-year-old girl but graduated as a confident journalist prepared to tackle the biggest news stories,” said Godwin. “FAMU gave me the tools I needed to get to where I am today, and I am truly grateful. I hope that this donation from The Walt Disney Company will allow the next generation of bold, straightforward journalists to uncover their potential and achieve their dreams too.”

The University’s president, Dr. Larry Robinson also shared his support of the new initiative.

“Establishing partnerships that provide support for our students and expose them to the world through internships and employment will ensure that our tradition of “Excellence with Caring” extends well into the future. I am tremendously grateful for this generous gift from the Disney Company and to have them as a key partner with us in changing lives, creating new opportunities, and producing tomorrow’s leaders,” said Dr. Larry Robinson, President of Florida A&M University.