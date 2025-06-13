FAMU Athletic Director Accused Of Stealing $24K From Former Employer, Faces Fraud And Theft Charges

Photo: Florida A&M University

Florida A&M University’s athletic department is under scrutiny after Athletic Director, Angela Suggs,was arrested June 9 on fraud and theft charges related to her former role at the Florida Sports Foundation(FSF).

Suggs turned herself into the Leon County Jail and was released later that day on a $13,500 bond, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). She is now facing one felony count of grand theft, one felony count of scheme to defraud and four misdemeanor counts of filing false travel claims.

FDLE also revealed that the investigation began in November 2024 after the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General flagged irregularities in an audit of Suggs’ FSF-issued credit card transactions and travel reimbursements. The audit revealed that between August 2022 and August 2024, Suggs allegedly used the company card for personal purchases, including wire transfers, cash withdrawals and casino expenses, totaling more than $24,000. She then reportedly submitted travel vouchers coding those transactions as business meals.

Local Tallahassee news station WCTV obtained a probable cause affidavit showing that the 55-year-old admitted to some of the charges when confronted and claimed she had mistakenly used the wrong card. While she repaid a portion of the money, court records show some payments were late and others were never reimbursed.

Although the alleged misconduct occurred before her time at FAMU, the university placed Suggs on paid administrative leave “until further notice.” Interim FAMU President Dr. Timothy Beard released a statement to HBCU Gameday, saying, “Florida A&M University is aware of allegations involving Athletics Director Angela Suggs and a former employer.

While the matter is unrelated to FAMU, she has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. Athletics business operations will continue under the deputy directors of athletics, Travis Glasgow and Brittney Johnson.”

Suggs was appointed as FAMU’s athletic director in fall 2024. In a Facebook statement shared Tuesday, June 10, Suggs addressed the allegations:

“Regarding the charges recently brought against me in connection with my previous place of employment, I want to make it clear that these matters are entirely unrelated to Florida A&M University or my current role,” the statement read.

She emphasized her intent to address the allegations through the legal process and expressed regret over any disruption the situation may have caused. Despite the challenges, Suggs said she remains “focused, resilient and committed to our shared goals and determined to fulfill our ongoing, planned and collective success.”

On campus, Suggs’ arrest has intensified ongoing conversations about transparency, accountability and leadership at one of the country’s most visible HBCUs. While students and alumni await the legal outcome, many have voiced concerns about the impact on the school’s reputation—especially at a time when the institution is already under scrutiny for recent leadership decisions.

FAMU has been heavily criticized for appointing Marva Johnson — an ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — as its new president in May. Johnson, a corporate executive with no prior experience leading a university, was selected by the Board of Trustees in an 8-4 vote, prompting immediate backlash from students, faculty and alumni. Critics argue her selection reflects mounting political interference in higher education. DeSantis’ administration has aggressively moved to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities and limit the teaching of African American history in schools — policies many view as directly undermining the mission and autonomy of Florida’s HBCUs.

Though the university has emphasized that the charges against Suggs are unrelated to her role at FAMU, her arrest has only heightened concerns about leadership vetting, oversight and the larger direction of the institution — particularly within its athletics department.

The reaction online has been swift and emotional. Longtime watchdog account Rattler Nation Blog tweeted, “It is clear the #FAMU Trustees simply do NOT care about the university or its stakeholders!!!” Alumna @queenyennifer_ echoed the sentiment: “I’m on my last straw with you FAMU.” Another user, @_imbeautifulll, added, “I said it before but I am removing FAMU from my bio.

As this plays out, people are watching closely—not just because of what it means for Suggs, but because it raises bigger questions about how leadership is chosen and held accountable at FAMU. For a school with such a proud legacy and national visibility, the stakes feel especially high right now.