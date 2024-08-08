Exclusive: Vote HBCU 'Say It Louder Tour' Launches To Empower Young Black Voters 

Photo: Xceleader

In a decisive effort to amplify the voice of young Black voters and spotlight the vital role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Xceleader, an HBCU alumni-led non-profit focused on HBCU students, and HeadCount, a leading youth voter registration organization, have partnered to launch the 10-stop Vote HBCU “Say It Louder Tour” through its non-partisan Vote HBCU program.

This initiative is designed to mobilize, educate, and energize thousands of HBCU students to exercise their voting power and actively participate in shaping their communities. The Vote HBCU “Say It Louder Tour” will visit ten HBCU campuses starting on August 16, including Virginia State University, Howard University, Tuskegee University, North Carolina A&T State University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, South Carolina State University, Claflin University, Shaw University, and Bethune Cookman University.

Each stop will feature a comprehensive program of interactive workshops, high-profile guest speakers, voter registration drives, and performances, all aimed at fostering a vibrant and informative experience for students.

“Activism and advocacy is in the DNA of HBCU students and alumni. And so to really show that legacy is to give HBCU students the tools and resources that they need to ensure they are informed voters to make informed decisions,” said Xceleader Co-Founder Tevon Blair.

“Engaging young voters, particularly at HBCUs, is not just about registration drives; it’s about connecting them to the broader impact of their civic participation. We need to address the barriers and misconceptions that often discourage young people from voting,” Blair added noting that Vote HBCU began as a pilot program in 2020.

“With the Say It Loud Tour, it gives resources to our students, showing them that we have a voice and can make an impact in this upcoming election,” said Aniya Warfield, a rising senior political science major at Fort Valley State University in Georgia and Vote HBCU student fellow.

Echoing the importance of student engagement, student fellow Winston Williams, a rising junior at North Carolina A&T, emphasized the importance of HBCU involvement in the electoral process. “I knew that I wanted to be involved in this work because HBCUs are pivotal to elections. Every election, there’s an HBCU-related issue on the ballot. Coming from a state with the second-largest number of HBCUs, I believe we need more HBCU students active in this process. If we don’t advocate for ourselves, we can’t expect those in higher government to prioritize our issues.”

Blair further highlighted the unique approach his organization takes in order to engage HBCU students in civic participation, noting that you can’t “just set up a table” and expect students to get involved. Instead, he said, Xceleader taps into the naturally vibrant culture that already exists on HBCU campuses and works with student leaders like Williams and Warfield so that events and outreach speak to the unique experiences and needs of different schools.

“Too often, young people are told who to vote for without being educated on why their vote matters. What makes Vote HBCU different is that it’s led by young people on their own campuses. They know their campus culture better than anyone, so each activation at A&T, Tuskegee, or Howard will reflect that unique culture, amped up by the music and the energy only HBCUs can bring. It’s about empowering students to understand the issues, not just vote on them,” Blair told ESSENCE.

Tameka Harper, Dean of Students at Tuskegee University, underscored the critical role of institutional support in this initiative. “Mr. Blair and his organization have been focused on engaging HBCUs and student leadership to get involved more so than they had been through previous election series. My Student Government Association president jumped at the opportunity to connect with Tevon very early in the process. As an advisor, you sit back and hope that the bug of civic engagement bites our students very early to motivate and encourage others. And with any get-out-the-vote effort, once you see that bug hit each student, they just need the resources and support to make it happen.”

Harper added, “It’s a perfect blend of the administration wanting to get involved to ensure the students’ success and partnering with community organizations like Vote HBCU to bring the necessary resources.”

Blair underscores the ongoing nature of their mission: “From 2020 to now, HBCU students have consistently demonstrated their readiness to make their voices heard. This work has been continuous, and our students and alumni are determined to amplify that impact even further.”

The Vote HBCU “Say It Louder Tour” kicks off on August 16 at Virginia State University and ends on September 17 at Fort Valley State University.