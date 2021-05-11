Loading the player…

Though there’s been an increased presence of Black women in executive-level leadership positions over the past 5-7 years, the road to the C-Suite is still a rocky one for even some of the most qualified in their respective industries.

During the first-ever ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit, CMO and Author Erica Pittman was joined by Shea Moisture CEO Cara Sabin, Transcorp Nigeria Group CEO Owen Omogiafo, Srimex Oil & Gas of Liberia CEO Wadei Powell and ESSENCE Communications CEO Carolina Wanga in an unforgettable discussion that got to the heart of the topic. While sharing their own experiences as accomplished Black women from the across the diaspora who each currently hold space in C-Suite level positions, the ladies also touched on the importance of setting an end goal and then creating a roadmap to get there, how each of them are working to bring more Black and Brown professionals into their organizations, how the knowledge of heritage has played a role in their success and more.

Check out the video above to hear the conversation in full and then be sure to head over to www.essencestudios.com for more of everything you missed at the ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit.

The ESSENCE I Am Speaking Summit is presented by Coca-Cola.