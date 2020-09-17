ESSENCE Girls United Virtual Summit Lineup: Marsai Martin, Kash Doll, Reginae Carter, Jasmine Luv & More!
By Rachaell Davis ·

The countdown is underway for the first-ever ESSENCE Girls United Virtual Summit!

As the GU team gears up to bring you unforgettable conversations, workshops, interactive discussions and performances, there’s a host of familiar faces from across industries on deck ready to help bring it all to life.

Click HERE to register for the ESSENCE Girls United Virtual Summit, going down Saturday, October 10. Don’t miss it!

Get ready to hear from some of the biggest young creatives shaking things up on today’s entertainment scene like Kash Doll, Marsai Martin, Leyna Bloom, Jasmin Luv and Reginae Carter, along with a few of the most influential voices leading the charge for change like Tori Cooper, Renae Bluitt, Rhonesha Byng and more. Plus, we’ll be checking in with the talented young ladies who got the chance to create their own makeup line through the ULTA x Girls United Beautiful Possibilities initiative. We’ll also be bringing you the McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Making Moves Now Pitch Competition where several young entrepreneurs will get the chance to win thousands of dollars in funding. And finally, we’ll close the day out with the ultimate after party hosted by Tina Queen and featuring performances from Tobe Nwigwe, Donmonique and more.

Keep scrolling for a look at the full lineup so far and then be sure to head over to the official Girls United Virtual Summit website HERE to learn more information and register to join us on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 6PM EST.

More names to be announced. See you there!

The 2020 ESSENCE Girls United Summit is sponsored by ULTA Beauty and McDonald’s.

01
Kash Doll
Rapper
02
Marsai Martin
Actress, Producer & Entrepreneur
03
Reginae Carter
Actress, Entrepreneur & Author
04
Jasmine Luv
Actress & Content Creator
05
Khadeen Ellis
Actress & Host
06
Glam Twinz
Beauty & Lifestyle Influencers
07
Leyna Bloom
Actor, Model, Dancer & Activist
08
Renae Bluitt
Creator & Executive Producer, "She Did That"
09
Isis King
Actress & Model
10
Shontay Lundy
Founder & CEO, Blackgirl Sunscreen
11
Jitarra Ellis
College Student, Artist, Model & Co-Creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United Makeup Collection
12
Fanta Kaba
College Student & Co-Creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United Makeup Collection
13
Jacqueline Means
College Student, Founder, Wilmington Urban STEM Initiative & Co-Creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United Makeup Collection
14
Nelly Ghansah
College Student & Co-Creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United Makeup Collection
15
Kalonii
High School Student & Co-Creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United Makeup Collection
16
Chelsie Worthy
Beauty Entrepreneur
17
Balqees El-Tawekgi
College Student & Co-Creator, ESSENCE x ULTA Beauty Girls United Makeup Collection
18
Ashlee Haze
Poet & Spoken Word Artist
19
Marissa Thrower
Executive Owner & Operator, McDonald's
20
Jaynay Pink
Teen Therapist & Author
21
Tori Cooper
Healthy Equity Consultant & Director of Community Engagement, Human Rights Campaign
22
Rhonesha Byng
Founder & CEO, Her Agenda
23
Tina Queen
Host & Lifestyle Influencer
24
Tobe Nwigwe
Rapper & Musician
25
DJ Cuppy
DJ, Curator & Philanthropist
26
Ada R. Johnson
Diversity Business Partner, Google
27
Donmonique
Rapper
28
G.L.A.M.
Rapper & Producer