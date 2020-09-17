The countdown is underway for the first-ever ESSENCE Girls United Virtual Summit!

As the GU team gears up to bring you unforgettable conversations, workshops, interactive discussions and performances, there’s a host of familiar faces from across industries on deck ready to help bring it all to life.

ESSENCE Girls United Virtual Summit, going down Saturday, October 10.

Get ready to hear from some of the biggest young creatives shaking things up on today’s entertainment scene like Kash Doll, Marsai Martin, Leyna Bloom, Jasmin Luv and Reginae Carter, along with a few of the most influential voices leading the charge for change like Tori Cooper, Renae Bluitt, Rhonesha Byng and more. Plus, we’ll be checking in with the talented young ladies who got the chance to create their own makeup line through the ULTA x Girls United Beautiful Possibilities initiative. We’ll also be bringing you the McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Making Moves Now Pitch Competition where several young entrepreneurs will get the chance to win thousands of dollars in funding. And finally, we’ll close the day out with the ultimate after party hosted by Tina Queen and featuring performances from Tobe Nwigwe, Donmonique and more.

the full lineup so far and then be sure to head over to the official Girls United Virtual Summit website HERE to learn more information and register to join us on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 6PM EST.

More names to be announced. See you there!

The 2020 ESSENCE Girls United Summit is sponsored by ULTA Beauty and McDonald’s.