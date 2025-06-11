ESSENCE Fest 2025: Where Black Power, Policy and Culture Converge

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Each summer, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture brings together Grammy-winning artists, grassroots organizers, political leaders, and everyday changemakers to celebrate and advance Black culture and community.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New Orleans—a city long recognized as a beacon of Black cultural excellence—the festival honors Black joy, justice and progress through bold conversations, iconic performances, and unforgettable moments.

But ESSENCE Fest has never been just a weekend or a moment—it’s a movement. For more than three decades, it has welcomed presidents and presidential hopefuls, members of Congress, mayors, reproductive justice leaders, gun violence prevention advocates, and education champions. It’s where the most influential voices in Black politics and social justice don’t just make appearances—they engage in honest conversations, issue urgent calls to action, and form meaningful collaborations.

New in 2025: Partnerships That Drive Change

This year, ESSENCE Fest deepens its commitment to justice and equity through two powerful new partnerships. The first unites the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF)—an international organization focused on advancing economic opportunity and justice for Black communities—with SisterSong, a groundbreaking reproductive justice collective that has spent decades organizing across the South to ensure bodily autonomy, dignity, and care for Black women and marginalized people.

Their presence at the festival conveys a clear and urgent message: reproductive justice is inextricably linked to racial justice. Expect SisterSong to lead critical conversations around maternal health, abortion access and policy reform.

SisterSong and GBEF kicked off their collaboration on May 2 in Miami with a national “Road to ESSENCE” tour—a four-city series of justice-centered events designed to spark dialogue around economic freedom, bodily autonomy, and Black liberation. The tour culminates at ESSENCE Fest, where these conversations will take center stage.

Also joining this year is Win With Black Women, the intergenerational coalition of Black women leaders that helped propel Kamala Harris to the vice presidency. Founded by strategist Jotaka Eaddy, the alliance includes veteran activists, civic leaders, and movement builders who are championing Black women’s leadership across all sectors. Their presence reaffirms what ESSENCE Fest does best: creating space for progress, power, and purposeful connection.

The Town Hall For Black America

From its earliest days hosting panels on Black women’s health and economic equity, the stages at ESSENCE Fest have doubled as town halls for Black America to hear directly from national leaders. Some recent examples include:

In 2019, then-Senator Kamala Harris made headlines during her appearance at the festival. As Vice President, she returned in 2022 and 2024 for a powerful “Chief to Chief” conversation with ESSENCE Ventures President & CEO Caroline Wanga.

In 2022, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation partnered with GBEF to host a landmark conference at the festival. The event featured a high-profile panel moderated by CNN’s Zain Asher and attended by more than 100 top CEOs, policymakers, and philanthropic leaders. The discussion centered on building scalable strategies for Black generational wealth and economic justice.

In 2024, ESSENCE Fest partnered with When We All Vote, a nonpartisan initiative founded by Michelle Obama. The partnership launched a robust voter registration drive that reached thousands of attendees. That same year, the Democratic National Committee returned for the third consecutive time, engaging directly with Black voters and amplifying the national conversation around Black women’s political power.

This Year’s Power Players Are Ready

ESSENCE Fest 2025 will spotlight familiar faces and rising stars—from Capitol Hill legislators to HBCU presidents, local officials, and social entrepreneurs. Whether they’re advocating for Black maternal health, fighting voter suppression, or building generational wealth through business and policy, these leaders are shaping the future of Black America in real-time.

In a world where Black communities continue to shoulder the burden of systemic inequity, ESSENCE Fest remains one of the most vital national convenings to push for justice, equity, and joy. From climate activism to reproductive freedom, from economic empowerment to diasporic unity, this is where movements gather momentum.

So whether you’re in the room, watching from your phone, or following from afar—know this: the future is being shaped at ESSENCE Fest. The power players will be in New Orleans. The only question is, will you?

